Lisette “Rumour” Roovers: Where is Mats Steen’s Friend Now?

Netflix’s documentary, ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,’ sheds light on the vibrant life of Mats Steen, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and passed away in 2016. After his death, his parents discovered the many friendships he had formed and the significant impact he had on those around him. Lisette Roovers, who played the character Rumour and interacted with Mats’ character Ibelin in World of Warcraft, shared special memories of their time together. She expressed how Mats had become a true friend, someone she continues to hold dear to her heart.

Lisette Roovers and Mats Steen Had a Very Special Connection

Lisette Roovers discovered her passion for gaming as a teenager, spending countless hours immersed in the world of World of Warcraft, where she played the character Rumour. This virtual universe offered her a chance to escape into her fantasies. It was during one of her adventures in the Goldshire town of Ewelynn that the 15-year-old first encountered Ibelin. Acting on impulse, she playfully stole his hat, prompting a spirited chase from him. What began as a spontaneous moment soon blossomed into planned meetings, where they spent considerable time together, wandering the town, playing, and engaging in various activities. They shared conversations about their real lives, unaware that Mats Steen (Ibelin) had developed a slight crush on her.

Lisette recounted how she confided in Mats about every aspect of her life, yet he never revealed that he was living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She remembered a particular moment when her parents took away her computer, believing she was spending too much time on it. During this difficult time, Mats stepped in and wrote a heartfelt letter to her parents, explaining why gaming was so vital to her. His support during that challenging period had quite an impact on her life. The bond between them grew stronger, and they even exchanged gifts in the real world. On one occasion, when Lisette sent a present for his birthday, his parents playfully teased him about it.

For Lisette, Mats was a true friend throughout his life, and when he finally shared the reality of his condition, many things made sense, including his hesitations to meet in person. His passing had a profound impact on her, shaping who she became. She struggled to put into words what Mats meant to her, managing only a brief email to his family, though it felt insufficient to convey the depth of her feelings. She joined four other friends at his funeral, honoring his memory and the irreplaceable connection they shared. For Lisette, the memories of their adventures together, both in the game and through their conversations, are treasures she holds close, keeping Mats’ spirit alive in her life.

Lisette Roovers is Thriving in Her Career as a Scrum Master Today

In 2014, the same year Mats passed away, Lisette graduated from Avans University of Applied Sciences with a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering. Proud of this accomplishment, she also gained professional expertise in Minor Co-Design from Hogeschool Utrecht. Her career had already begun taking shape, having worked as a Junior Game Developer, and in February 2014, she secured an internship at Avanade as an App Developer. Over time, she climbed the ranks, continuously building her skills, and eventually became a Scrum Developer and Master. In this role, she not only developed and tested projects in stages but also facilitated teamwork by guiding teams in the Scrum methodology.

Since August 2019, Lisette has been working at VECOZO, initially as a Software Developer and Scrum Master. In January 2023, she earned a promotion to serve as the organization’s Scrum Master. Recently, she has focused on enhancing her skills by completing certifications, including the Professional Scrum Product Owner and TMA (Talent Motivation Analysis) Professional. She is now settled in Breda, Netherlands. Known for her ability to work effectively with resource-constrained teams, Lisette is highly confident in the value she brings to her work, combining technical expertise with strong interpersonal skills to drive projects forward successfully.

Lisette Roovers Has an Artistic Flair in Her

Lisette maintains a close connection with Mats’ family, and they interact frequently, keeping his memory alive in her life. Although her work demands much of her time, she still finds moments to dive into gaming and her beloved Dungeons and Dragons. On quieter days, you might find her curled up with a fantasy epic, sipping hot tea, her favorite way to unwind. She enjoys collecting memorabilia and trying out new board games, showing her deep appreciation for art, aesthetics, and all things imaginative. Whether dressing up or creating digital art, Lisette’s keen eye for detail shines through, embodying the dreams she cherished as a 15-year-old and the life she envisioned for herself.

