Where is Mats Steen’s Family Now?

Mats Steen was a young man from Oslo, Norway, who passed away at the age of 25 in 2014 due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare degenerative muscular disease. His family was overwhelmed when they found out that he had made a huge impact on the people he had interacted with. In Netflix’s ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,’ his parents, Robert and Trude Steen, along with his sister, Mia Steen, shared the life that their beloved Mats lived and what it meant for them to find out about his secret adventures.

Mats Steen’s Family Found Out About His Alternate Life After He Passed Away

Robert and Trude Steen were quite young when they welcomed their first son, Mats Steen, on July 8, 1989. Eager to provide him with a joyful life, they cherished him as their pride and joy. However, within his first few years, they noticed he moved more slowly than other children his age. After consulting a doctor, Mats was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Trude reflected on how heart-wrenching it was to witness her child’s ongoing health struggles and the daily decline he faced, describing it as the most challenging experience of her life.

Despite the challenges Mats faced, his parents worked hard to create a life that was as normal as possible for him. They acknowledged that they allowed him extra time on his computer and encouraged him to play more games, recognizing that these activities served as a much-needed escape for him. Over time, Mats’ sister, Mia Steen, observed that he was becoming increasingly withdrawn, preferring to spend time alone rather than socialize with kids his age. Unbeknownst to them, Mats had built an alternate life for himself in the online game World of Warcraft. Following his passing on November 18, 2014, the family decided to share the news of his death on a blog he had maintained, and the response they received was both overwhelming and unexpected.

Mats’ character had a profound impact on others, earning him a beloved status within the gaming community. Through his avatar, he experienced a rich and vibrant life, engaging in activities like flirting, giving advice, and getting into mischief—experiences he felt he couldn’t fully explore in reality. Members of the community noted his participation in a video advocating for better equipment aid for people with physical disabilities, highlighting his commitment to raising awareness. At his memorial, Robert, Trude, and Mia were touched to see how deeply Mats had connected with so many people, affirming the love and admiration he had garnered in his alternate world.

Robert Steen is Working Tirelessly to Memorialize His Son’s Life

Robert Steen is based in Oslo, Norway, where he is actively involved in various projects that reflect his passions. A graduate of BI Norwegian Business School, he has held prominent leadership roles, including CEO and CFO at companies like FinnTech AS and TROX Auranor Norway AS. Currently, he serves as a board member for several organizations, including MedLearn Norway, Intendia Professional, Diffia, HLF Hørselshemmedes Landsforbund, and Digital Norway. Until June 2024, he was also a board member for Norway Health Tech. His prior experience includes serving as a City Councilor for health, elderly, and citizen services in Oslo.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Robert is an author. His book, ‘Om natten lyser stjernene’ (At Night The Stars Shine), published in September 2020, chronicles the life of his son, Mats Steen. Recently, he has focused on raising awareness about Mats’ story while advocating for safe gaming practices. Steen is also active in local politics, frequently sharing insights on elections and advising new council members, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making in the community. His commitment to both his son’s legacy and broader societal issues highlights his dedication to making a positive impact.

Trude Steen is Managing Her Work as an Administrative Advisor Today

Trude Christin Steen holds her son’s memories close to her heart and is passionately dedicated to raising awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A graduate of Oslo Business School, Trude has carved out a meaningful career as an Administrative Advisor for the Labor Party’s parliamentary group, where she leverages her expertise to influence policy and advocate for health issues. Prior to this role, she gained valuable experience at Oslo University Hospital (OUS), Ullevål, contributing to her deep understanding of healthcare challenges. Trude actively participates in various initiatives to educate others about Duchenne and support families affected by the condition. Her commitment to this cause reflects her desire to honor Mats’ legacy and improve the lives of those living with similar health challenges. Through her work, she aims to foster a more compassionate and informed society, ensuring that the stories of individuals with disabilities are heard and valued.

Mia Steen is a Dedicated Mother to a Baby Boy

Mia Steen is a dedicated professional who has forged a successful career in education and public service. She graduated from the University of Oslo with a degree and a Master’s in Pedagogy, which laid the foundation for her roles as a Course Instructor and Educational Supervisor. Until January 2024, Mia worked as an Advisor with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, where she contributed to important policy initiatives. She is currently an HR Advisor at the Department of Digitization and Administration, where her expertise in education and administration continues to make a positive impact.

In addition to her professional achievements, Mia is also a devoted family member. She married Magnus Syversen in May 2018, and together, they have a son named Christian, born in 2019, who is adored by his grandparents. Mia maintains a close bond with her parents, actively participating in their efforts to cherish and celebrate her brother Mats’ life. This familial connection is a source of strength for Mia, as she honors her brother’s legacy while nurturing her own growing family.

