Xenia “Reike” and Mikkel “NikMik” Nielsen: Where Are Mats Steen’s Friends Now?

As a Norwegian original documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s Benjamin Ree-directed ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ is truly an emotional and heartfelt masterpiece. That’s because it comprises not just re-created footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the way Mats Steen led a full life on ine before he sadly passed from a degenerative muscular disease in 2014. The gamer didn’t really have adult social experiences in his reality, but he did mean a lot to a lot of people within World of Warcraft, including to fellow players Xenia-Anni “Reike” Nielsen and Mikkel Riknagel “NikMik” Nielsen.

Xenia and Mikkel Were Able to Bond Thanks to Ibelin

It was back around the early 2010s itself when Xenia realized she was struggling a lot to connect to her son Mikkel, just for the latter to feel it too but not be able to do much about it. The truth is he is on the autism spectrum and struggled with expressing his emotions and understanding why he is different from the others, pulling him into such a deep spiral that he became depressed. In fact, per his own accounts, there was a 4-year long period of his life where he honestly did nothing much except stay in his room and on his bed simply because he was too focused on the downside of his uniqueness.

Therefore, when Ibelin suggested to Xenia, aka Reike in the Starlight Gould, to try and connect with her son through the game they both played, they had no idea it would change everything. After all, Mikkel, aka NikMik, felt a lot more comfortable expressing himself in the game and even going as far as to hug his mother there, which inadvertently strengthened their real-life connection too. With this, the young male soon got the courage to go to school, figure out his passions, and pursue the same, too. In other words, Ibelin, aka Mats Steen, was the catalyst for him to change his life for the better.

Therefore, of course, when things began going a little south for him in the game owing to his big mouth as well as womanizing ways, Xenia and Mikkel defended him as much as they could. His dismissal of the fact did hurt them and caused them to not speak for around a year, but they still noticed when he disappeared for a long stretch of time and made silly excuses, making them express their concern. That’s when Ibelin opened up to them about himself and his condition for the first time, with Xenia making it clear to him that he mattered and that he should let others know, too, because he deserves to have their support. Therefore, of course, they are always on his online finder every year.

Xenia-Anni “Reike” Nielsen is a Proud Family Woman with Her Own Physical Limitations

While it wasn’t mentioned in the documentary, it’s actually imperative to note that one of the reasons Xenia was able to be so empathetic towards MAts is because she has a disability, too. This Horsens, Denmark native actually has nerve damage in her legs that makes it impossible for her to walk in any way except in a shaky, dragging manner. She can walk on even stretches, but if it is uneven, she struggles to struggle beyond a step or two as it triggers severe pain across her body, which is already in chronic pain. Therefore, from what we can tell, she serves as an architect who primarily works from home, which she shares with her loving husband and their two adult sons.

Mikkel Riknagel “NikMik” Nielsen is Finding His Own Path in This World

Although Mikkel still resides with his parents in his hometown of Horsens, Denmark, he has since managed to find his calling in this world as a creative being. The active gamer is actually a designer and animator now, who is currently studying the same in a local college and building a community around the same so as to really build a good life for himself. In other words, it’s evident he is on the path of independence while still maintaining an incredibly tight-knit bond with his family thanks to the immersive experience of World of Warcraft.

