Psychological Thriller Series Little Disasters in the Works at Paramount+

‘Little Disasters,’ a psychological thriller series, is currently in development at Paramount+. The filming of the project is set to commence in London, England, and Budapest, Hungary, in April. Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is writing the show based on Sarah Vaughan’s fourth novel of the same name.

The series revolves around Dr. Liz Trenchard, a pediatrician who becomes unsettled when she discovers that the child of her dear friend Jess has been admitted to the accident and emergency department. Despite Jess being a conscientious mother, Dr. Trenchard harbors a sense of foreboding, suspecting that the provided explanation for the child’s injuries may not align with the reality behind the incident. “As she alerts the authorities, Jess’ life unravels, and guarded secrets surface, with consequences for their friendship group,” reads the logline of the project

Sian is one of the screenwriters of Channel 5 and Acorn TV’s upcoming crime series ‘Ellis,’ starring Sharon D. Clarke. The show revolves around Ellis, a determined detective who is thrust into challenging murder cases, in which she immerses herself despite facing dismissals. Sian’s credits also include two episodes of the mystery-thriller series ‘Murder Is Easy,’ starring David Jonsson. The narrative of the BBC show unfolds as Luke Fitzwilliam becomes entangled in the pursuit of a serial killer after a chance encounter with Miss Pinkerton on a train to London, setting the stage for a gripping race against time to prevent further bloodshed.

London has been a vibrant production hub for numerous films and shows, including Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers‘ and the AppleTV+ miniseries ‘Masters of the Air.’ Meanwhile, Budapest previously hosted the shooting of Emma Stone-starrer ‘Poor Things‘ and Netflix’s science-fiction epic ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.’

Read More: Broken News, A Series About UK Phone Hacking Scandal, in the Works at ITVX