Little House on the Prairie Ending Explained: Where do the Ingalls Go?

Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie‘ brings the beloved characters created by Laura Ingalls Wilder to the contemporary audience. The beloved book series transports readers to the 1850s, following more than two decades of its protagonist’s life as she travels the American Midwest with her family in search of a home and a better life. The Netflix series skips the first two books, picking up the story at a turning point in the Ingalls’ lives. The eight-episode first season sets the stage for the many challenges and struggles the family is yet to face, while also displaying their unshakable hope and the love and support they have for one another. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Little House on the Prairie Plot Synopsis

Charles Ingalls and his family pack up their belongings from their Wisconsin home and set out on a trying journey to Independence, Kansas. His wife, Caroline, and two daughters, Mary and Laura, are not entirely happy about leaving their family and friends behind, but the path has been set out for them, and they must continue. They are joined by their dog, Jack, who remains their constant companion and returns to them even if he temporarily loses his way. When the family arrives in Independence, they find a piece of land on the prairie, where they hope to build a house to spend the next few years, if not the rest of their lives. However, Charles soon discovers that it’s Osage land, and the threat of losing their home looms large.

As they are assured that the deal with the Osage will eventually be signed, they continue to build a life and relationships. Their Osage neighbors, the Mitchells, who have a daughter, Good Eagle, of Laura’s age, turn from reluctant acquaintances to good friends. The loner, Mr. John Edwards, helps Charlie build the house and becomes a close family friend who loves the Ingalls sisters like his own daughters. Dr. George Tann, the only doctor in town, and Emily Henderson, who runs a grocery store, also befriend the Ingalls and help them ease into their new lives. Mary develops a crush on a boy named Caleb, while Laura’s friendship with Good Eagle develops into a close bond.

Do the Ingalls Leave Independence? What Happens to the House in the Prairie?

Charles Ingalls uprooted his family in Wisconsin and brought them all the way to Independence after discovering a flyer that promised land and a new life. The flyer didn’t reveal that the land actually belonged to the Osage, and no one, not even the US government, had any right to give it away to the settlers. Before they start building the Ingalls’ house, Edwards tells Charles about it, but by that time, they have run out of money and have nowhere else to go. At the time, the Osage are out hunting, so Charles hopes things will have smoothed over by the time they return. It takes a few more months and considerable persuasion by the government, but the deal with the Native Americans is eventually signed. They sell their land on their own terms, but it doesn’t necessarily mean good news for the Ingalls.

It turns out that Eli James, who had founded the town a couple of years back, had played a trick on the new settlers. Even though he knew the land belonged to the Osage, he sent out flyers to attract settlers, hoping to pressure the government into signing the deal as soon as possible. It was important for him because only then could the railroad come to town, which is what Eli had been after all along; that’s where the money had been for him. His plan worked, and the deal was signed, meaning the railroad would now come to Independence. However, once the government had Osage land, they didn’t just sign it away to the settlers who had been squatting on it. To own the land on which they’d built their house, the Ingalls would have to pay a hefty price.

Already in debt and with no cent to spare, Charles and Caroline knew that no matter how much money they earned from their jobs, they would not be able to buy the land. Eli offers to get Charles to work on the railroad, but until it comes to Independence, he would have to move away for a year or two. But he and his wife agree they cannot part now, which means they must give up their little house on the prairie and move on, hoping to find a place for themselves elsewhere. It is heartbreaking, especially because they’d finally started to feel like they belonged. But now the house is left behind, with the hope that someone else with enough money to buy the land will make it their own. Meanwhile, they pack their things once again and head out into the unknown.

Does Mr. Edwards Leave Independence? Did He and Lacey Break Up?

While many people are friendly and welcoming to the Ingalls, John Edwards is the one who truly becomes their first friend. He is a broken man grieving the family he lost while still processing the trauma from war. The town knows him as someone who spends his days drinking alcohol and keeping to himself. One of the few people to get close to him is Lacey, while William Mitchell remains his only friend. It is with the Ingalls that Edwards finds the drive to live again. In Mary and Laura, he sees his own daughters. Building their house gives him the purpose of getting up in the morning and not getting drunk. After some justified upheaval, he returns to the family and remains with them till the last day.

Before the Ingalls leave, they host a gathering and invite all their friends. Everyone comes to bid them goodbye, except Edwards. Lacey assures the girls he is saying goodbye because he loves them so much he doesn’t have the heart to say it, but the truth is entirely different. During Founder’s Day, Edwards expresses the desire to have a family again. While Lacey loves him, she says that she is content with her life now and cannot give him what he wants. So, when the Ingalls reveal they are leaving, Edwards realizes that he doesn’t have anything holding him back either. If he wants to build a new life for himself, he, too, must let go of the place and move on. So, he decides to join the family in the next phase of their journey.

The next morning, as the Ingalls ride out with no idea of where to go next, Edwards joins them on his horse. He tells them he has a sister in Minnesota who runs a store. He shows them the picture, with the name Oleson written on it. He says he will journey with the Ingalls as far as their paths don’t diverge, but it seems that in telling them where he is going, he has also given them their next destination. According to the book series, the next chapter of the Ingalls family unfolds on the banks of Plum Creek, near Walnut Grove in Minnesota, confirming that this is where the second season will be set.

Do the Mitchells Stay in Independence? Do They Leave?

The signing of the deal between the Osage and the government means that people like the Ingalls have to either pay the government to legally own the land or give it up completely and move on. However, they are not the only ones to leave the place. Because the Osage have sold their land, they also have to move to a different place designated for them. While everyone is leaving, the Mitchells struggle with a dilemma. They have a house on their own land, and they could stay there if they wanted. They have friends in the town, which is going to develop more now that the government has taken over, and Eli James’ railroad plans are coming to fruition. However, William believes that they should stay with their people.

As part of the deal, the Osage ensured that the government wouldn’t break them up by individually allotting land to them. Their people would have to stay together no matter what, and the importance of this clause is not lost on William. His wife, White Sun, however, is not so easily swayed. Ideally, she wouldn’t have had any problem moving on, but the land holds greater importance to them because their daughter, Julia, is buried there. White Sun feels that by leaving, they would be abandoning their daughter, which is why she doesn’t want to move at all. Eventually, however, she accepts that they belong with their people and they must go too.

While it would be heartbreaking to leave Julia, they know that she will always be with them, no matter what. At the gathering at the Ingalls house, William tells Charles that they have decided to leave town by next week. While the future is uncertain and they have many things to figure out, he is hopeful that things will turn out well, much as Charles hopes for his family. The two men, who had bonded unexpectedly over several months, bid each other good luck and goodbye, knowing that their ways would be parting here for good and that they had to follow their own paths and ensure a good life for their families.

Do Dr. Tann and Emily End Up Together?

While the Ingalls, Edwards, and the Mitchells pack up and leave, there are others who deepen their roots in Independence. Emily Henderson ran a successful store in town with her brother, Samuel, and had proven herself as an important part of the community. Meanwhile, Dr. George Tann was the only doctor in the area, which made him indispensable. Over time, they’d developed a friendship, which eventually evolved into love. During Christmas, when all the roads are snowed in, Tann and Emily spend it together with Caleb. This is also when they express their feelings for one another after Tann reveals that he was married but is now separated.

Later, when Emily brings up their future and the thoughts of marriage, he reveals he isn’t legally divorced from his wife yet. Then he disappears for a few days, leaving Emily heartbroken. On returning, he reveals that he went to Philadelphia to see his wife and had her sign the divorce papers. Emily, however, is angry that he kept that detail hidden from her in the first place. He apologizes for his dishonesty and confesses that he never really gave divorce a serious thought because he never thought he would fall in love again. His confession smooths things over between them. By the time the Ingalls leave, the duo is engaged and is planning to set a date and get married.

They attend the gathering to bid the family goodbye. Before leaving, Caroline tells Emily to take the furniture. Emily notes that she could fetch a good price for all of it, and the Ingalls could have more money at their disposal. However, Caroline offers it as an early wedding gift, something to help her set up her new home with Dr. Tann. She is ecstatic and happily accepts, though she is sad to see her friends go. Since there is a good chance the Ingalls won’t return to Independence again, it is fair to assume we won’t get to see Emily and Dr. Tann’s wedding. However, considering everything, one can tell that they will have a happy marriage and a great life together.

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