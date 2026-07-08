Where is Little House on the Prairie Filmed?

With Rebecca Sonnenshine at the creative helm, Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is a reimagination of the eponymous book series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The Western romantic drama series revolves around the Ingalls family, who relocate to the small yet developing town of Independence. As they build a new life on the Western frontier along with their beloved dog, Jack, the close-knit family encounters a series of personal and professional challenges, including wolves, fire, and fever, as they lead a prairie life in the late 19th century. The tale of the Ingalls family unfolds against the backdrop of the fictional town of Independence, Kansas, in the 1800s American West, which serves as an additional character, testing the family’s bond in the face of adversity.

Little House on the Prairie Filming Locations

Production on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is conducted in Manitoba, especially in and around Winnipeg. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series got underway in June 2025 under the working title ‘Independence’ and continued for about four months before wrapping up in early October of the same year. Although the show is set in a fictional Kansas town, Manitoba’s vast and versatile landscapes allowed the makers to depict the Western frontier accurately.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Little House on the Prairie’ were reportedly lensed across Winnipeg and the surrounding areas. In order to tape the scenes depicting Independence, the cast and crew members seemingly set up camp in the rural municipalities and countryside areas of the city. During a conversation with People, Alice Halsey, who portrays Laura Ingalls, revealed that Melissa Gilbert, who plays Laura in the original NBC series, visited the set of the Netflix production and gave her a pleasant surprise. Feeling instantly connected, Halsey stated, “Melissa Gilbert came to set one day and we got to meet her and she’s so nice. I ran off and I gave her a big hug.”

Halsey continued, “We didn’t even know each other. I just saw her and I ran to her. I think she’s a really nice person. She was just so supportive. So supportive. It just made me feel so welcomed into the Little House world.” Lying at the bottom of the Red River Valley, the capital of Manitoba has served as a prominent production location for many notable movies and TV shows, including ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ ‘Ordinary Angels,’ ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,’ ‘The Constant Gardener,’ ‘Burden of Truth,’ ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ and ‘Tales from the Loop.’

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