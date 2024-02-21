Ordinary Angels: Where Was the Inspiring Movie Filmed?

Under the direction of Jon Gunn, ‘Ordinary Angels’ chronicles the awe-inspiring true story of an incredibly resourceful hairdresser’s commitment to supporting a widower in securing treatment for his gravely ill daughter. Sharon Steves is a struggling hairdresser in 1994 Louisville, Kentucky, who, despite her talent and conviction, lacks direction in her life. Upon coming across Ed Schmitt, a hard-working widower who is trying to bring up two daughters and fund a liver transplant for the younger one, Sharon makes up her mind to do everything she can for them.

From raising awareness about their plight and organizing public funding to making a case with medical institutions on humanitarian grounds, Sharon dons her cape and steps up to fight for the powerless family. Their ultimate challenge arises when the girl’s health plummets and she needs to be flown out of town. However, even after making arrangements for a plane, a snowstorm cuts off access to the infrastructure they need to fly out to the city. Rallying the entire community around Sharon, they make a heroic push to save the young girl’s life. The captivating tale immerses us in the small town of Louisville, where ordinary people pull off an extraordinary feat, inspiring questions regarding the real-world filming locations behind the film.

Ordinary Angels Filming Locations

The small town setting of ‘Ordinary Angels’ was depicted largely by filming in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, with some shooting carried out in Albany, New York. Principal photography in Manitoba began on March 28, 2022, and was wrapped up by May 9, 2022. According to reports, cameras rolled to capture scenes of Albany later in June of the same year. Let us take a closer look at the filming destinations chosen to portray this incredible true story.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg and its surrounding areas saw the bulk of filming for ‘Ordinary Angels’ taking place within them. The intense cold weather of Winnipeg created the perfect backdrop for the film’s depiction of the 1994 North American cold wave, which the real-life heroes fought during their struggle to transport the young girl. On the other hand, filming during extreme conditions in Winnipeg posed a challenge for the filmmakers, with director Jon Gunn sharing his experience on social media, “Creating a snow storm in Winnipeg (as 1993 Kentucky) is an adventure every day. Now I just need the snow to melt so we can shoot the summer part of the story, but Canada just ain’t letting up on the weather!”

One of Winnipeg’s most notable characteristics as a filming location is its blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty. The city’s downtown core boasts a mix of modern skyscrapers and historic buildings, providing filmmakers with a versatile backdrop for capturing scenes set in bustling urban environments or quaint historic districts. With its eclectic neighborhoods, historic landmarks, and diverse array of landscapes, Winnipeg offers filmmakers bountiful possibilities for creative storytelling. The city has therefore attracted many aspirational filmmakers to its doorstep, and was a backdrop for the shooting of films and shows like, ‘Champions,’ ‘Fractured,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ and ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.’

Selkirk, Manitoba

A small town north of Winnipeg, Selkirk was chosen by the filmmakers for its quaint atmosphere and old-town ambiance matching the intended rendering of 1994 Louisville. Selkirk is a remote territory just like 1990s Louisville, with both towns resting on the banks of rivers; the Red River for Selkirk and the Ohio River in the case of Louisville. Scenes of the characters driving and overcoming obstacles on the road were lensed in the town. Moreover, Selkirk’s proximity to Winnipeg offered filmmakers access to urban amenities and resources while still enjoying the tranquility and authenticity of a smaller community.

Albany, New York

Part of the film crew traveled to the capital city of New York to capture cinematic landscape shots of its urban sprawl. Its skyline dotted with skyscrapers was lensed for use in establishing shots to give context to scenes in the third act of the film. The city’s historic districts, cultural landmarks, and vibrant neighborhoods have served as filming sites for productions like ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ and ‘The Age of Innocence.’

