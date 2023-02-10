Where Was Lifetime’s The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on actual events, Lifetime’s ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ is a crime drama movie that follows a 15-year-old girl named Kara Robinson, who gets approached by an unknown man while she is watering her best friend’s front yard. Forcing her into his car at gunpoint, the stranger takes her to his apartment, where he holds her captive and sexually assaults her for eighteen hours. Biding her time and waiting for the perfect opportunity, Kara manages to escape the restraints and his house while he is asleep.

The teenager then leads the police to her captor’s apartment and identifies him as Richard Evonitz, a wanted serial killer involved with the murder of at least three other girls. A part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ lineup, the Simone Stock directorial keeps the viewers hooked on the story from the beginning to the end. At the same time, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story Filming Locations

‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ was filmed in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg, Stonewall, and Blumenort. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in early October 2022 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Now, without wasting time, let’s traverse all the specific sites that can be spotted in the Lifetime movie!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ were lensed in and around Winnipeg, the capital and largest city of the Manitoba province. From the looks of it, the production team set up camp at various sites across the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Situated at the bottom of the Red River Valley on the eastern edge of the Canadian Prairies in Western Canada, Winnipeg is known for its diversified economy, with sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and public administration leading the way.

The city is home to many landmarks, including more than 25 National Historic Sites of Canada. Some popular places of interest in Winnipeg are The Forks, the Esplanade Riel bridge, the Manitoba Children’s Museum, the Winnipeg Public Library, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and the Centennial Concert Hall.

Other Locations in Manitoba

To shoot some additional portions for ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,’ the filming unit traveled to a couple of other locations in Manitoba. During the production schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping some key scenes in Stonewall. The town is 16 miles north of the capital and known for its limestone quarries. Another site that features in ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ is the local urban district of Blumenort. Many local businesses, such as poultry producers, magazine companies, vehicle repair companies, and transport companies, drive its economy.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story Cast

Katie Douglas portrays the 15-year-old Kara Robinson in the Lifetime movie. The actress began her acting career with TV commercials before portraying famous roles in ‘Flashpoint,’ ‘Max & Shred,’ ‘Raising Expectations,’ ‘Marry Kills People,’ ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey,’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ On the other hand, Kristian Bruun essays the serial killer named Richard Evonitz. Bruun might seem familiar because he has appeared in film and TV projects, including ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ ‘The Recruit,’ ‘A Deadly View,’ ‘Ready or Not,’ and ‘Eat Wheaties!.’

Other cast members of the thriller movie are Cara Buono (Debra), Robert Nahum (Sheriff Price), Brandon Carl McEwan (Ryan), John B. Lowe (Sheriff Dale Stephens), Gwendolyn Collins (Stephanie Newell), and Lisa Marie DiGiacinto (Sgt. Bonnie Jennings). Moreover, Emily Meadows, Adriana O’Neil, Erik Athavale (Lt. Aaron Rowland), and Sophia Carriere (Jess) appear in pivotal roles.

