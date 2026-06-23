Little Singles Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 1 of TLC’s ‘Little Singles’ brings viewers into a world where friendship, romance, and personal growth become intertwined in the most unexpected way. It follows a group of five small people and singles as they embark on a unique journey to navigate relationships, confront emotional baggage, and discover what they want from life. The five cast members, Stephanie Vrettakos, Jordanna James, Krista Sulaica, Sammy Replogle, and John L. Ferguson, had first met at a Little People of America (LPA) convention. In this season, they come together in Palm Springs, Califonia, for a vacation filled with laughter and joy, as well as emotional challenges.

Stephanie Vrettakos is Building Her Own Identity in the World of Social Media

Stephanie Vrettakos began her professional journey marked by growth and determination as an Intern for Live in Fitness Enterprise in May 2011, where she served for a month. Over the following years, she gained valuable experience as an Intern at Society for Clinical Research Sites, a freelance Brand Consultant at AXIOS Industrial Group, and, later, as a Marketing Associate and then a Marketing Coordinator at PERI Formwork Systems, Inc. In November 2020, she joined Lululemon as an Educator and was eventually promoted to Key Leader, Assistant Manager for Guest Experience, and Guest Experience Lead, before leaving the organization in July 2024. Four months later, Stephanie became a Marketing Coordinator at Avontus Software and continued working there until November 2025.

Besides her appearance on reality TV, Stephanie is steadily growing her presence on social media. She has currently gained over 4.2K followers on Instagram. In her personal life, she is known for her infectious personality, which has helped her form close bonds not just with her cousins but also with her friends. Stephanie maintained an incredible relationship with her grandmother, but the former was completely devastated when she passed away in December 2019. Yet, she found solace by cuddling with her beloved pups, Broody and Boh. Sadly, tragedy struck again when she lost Broody forever in April 2020. Stephanie has been gradually healing herself by channeling her energy into her love of sports, especially football. She enjoys visiting the stadium with her friends to cheer for their favorite teams.

Jordanna James is Juggling Her Career as a Performer and Digital Creator

Jordanna James was born with dwarfism in Connecticut and grew up there. She has built a life revolving around creativity and her passion for performing. After completing her studies at the Cooperative Arts Magnet School for Theatre and Dance, she debuted at the Kennedy Center in ‘Side Show,’ showcasing her honed skills. Over the years, she has built a unique identity for herself as a dancer, actress, and stage performer. Jordanna eventually worked as a backup dancer for Miley Cyrus and has appeared in season 1 of ‘Little Women: LA.’ Her entrepreneurial spirit has helped her co-found the New York-based cabaret burlesque company Sass N’ Betties. As of writing, the Broadway performer is also a proud member of the dance group, Micro Maidens, which has been on tour across the country since April 2026.

Jordanna is also flourishing as a Content Creator with over 288K followers on Instagram. In May 2026, she spent an amazing time with the crew of ‘Beacher’s Madhouse’ in Los Angeles, California. Besides that, she is a notable fitness enthusiast who frequently goes to the gym. When she isn’t working, she enjoys adventurous activities like plunging into the ocean and skateboarding. She also loves spending time with her friends, whether it’s dancing at parties or going on boat rides. For Jordanna, the definition of a peaceful morning is usually walking on the sun-soaked beach alongside her beloved pup, while enjoying the salty breeze and the sound of the crashing waves.

Krista Sulaica Thrives as a Content Creator While Embracing New Experiences

Krista Sulaica has forged a unique path for herself that centers on creativity and adventure. Over the years, she has successfully established herself as an Influencer, amassing over 164K followers on Instagram. Beyond that, she has built a vast community on TikTok as a Digital Creator with over 513.9K followers. Through her content on both platforms, she offers her followers a closer look into her everyday life, highlighting her fashion choices and lifestyle. In her free time, Krista makes lifelong memories with her friends at parties, at ice rinks, or while strolling along California beaches. A self-proclaimed car enthusiast, she enjoys thrilling drives in fast automobiles.

When Krista isn’t busy creating content, her love of the outdoors often leads her to take long walks along forest trails, spend time on boats, or simply dip her feet in the cold lake water. Additionally, visiting amusement parks with her friends is also her favorite pastime. In March 2026, she traveled to Mexico, where she experienced the local culture and explored the local cuisine. The following month, she attended the popular Stagecoach Festival. Whenever Krista gets the opportunity, she loves showering her beloved pups with love and care. Besides that, her life revolves around her family, with whom she prefers to celebrate Christmas every year.

Sammy Replogle Efficiently Balances Content Creation With His Love for Sports

Like several of his fellow cast members, Sammy Replogle has carved out his own space in the world of social media. His journey began at Liberty Ranch High School, where he played on the basketball team. Over time, his path led him to content creation, allowing him to connect with a larger audience. As of writing, he boasts over 376.6K followers on TikTok and has garnered over 89K followers on Instagram. Sammy’s content is known for its lighthearted and entertaining nature, featuring humorous skits and goofy sports-related moments. He utilizes these platforms to share his Link Me account and namesake YouTube channel. Through his Cameo account, Sammy connects with his followers in a deeply personalized way.

In November 2025, Sammy shared details about a traumatic brain injury that he suffered seven months earlier, but he made a perfect recovery with proper medical guidance. During that time, he received immense support from his father, Randy Replogle, mother, and brother, Zac Replogle. Away from his busy life, he is a big sports enthusiast, whether it is basketball, football, baseball, or golf. When Sammy isn’t busy watching live games at the stadium, he often heads to the gym to maintain his strict fitness regimen, goes snowboarding, and enjoys shooting rounds at the gun range. He continues to share a particularly close relationship with his fellow cast member, John L. Ferguson.

John Ferguson is a Seasoned Athlete With a Flourishing Career as an Influencer

John L. Ferguson is an Ontario native who began his career as a seasoned athlete, playing ice hockey until he turned 13. Following that, he represented his country at the World Dwarf Games in 2013, 2017, and 2023. During those games, he competed in floor hockey, football, volleyball, and basketball. Additionally, he first entered the workforce as a Customer Service Representative at Foodland, where he worked from May to August 2016. John gained further hands-on experience as a Financial Advisor at Snakatak Mobile Catering and a Budget Analyst at World Dwarf Games 2017 before ultimately becoming a Social Media Content Creator at JLF Entertainment Inc. in August 2018. Today, John has garnered more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 256K followers on Instagram.

John has also built a community of more than 516K subscribers on his YouTube channel and maintains over 110K followers on Facebook. Across these platforms, he creates entertaining videos that highlight his comedic skills. In September 2025, he reached a remarkable milestone when he set a Guinness World Record by becoming the Shortest Male Wingwalker by flying on top of an AeroSuperBatics Biplane. Through social media, John often does paid collaborations, with the most recent being with Club Avolta in June 2026. Aside from that, he enjoys activities like skateboarding and snowboarding. On the personal front, he constantly seeks new ways to stay fit and push his limits. Simultaneously, John cherishes the quality time he spends with his friends and loves pulling lighthearted pranks on them.

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