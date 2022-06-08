Lloyd and Myrna Wall Now: Where are Ex-FLDS Members Today?

In 2011, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its prophet, Warren Jeffs, made the news after he was sentenced to life term for sexually abusing young girls. By then, the church and its members had come under fierce scrutiny for polygamy and underage marriages. Netflix’s ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’ is a docuseries that delves into the life as part of this secretive sect through the eyes of former members and law enforcement. Lloyd and Myrna Wall, a couple who left FLDS a few years ago, are featured on the show. So, let’s find out more about the two then, shall we?

Who Are Lloyd and Myrna Wall?

Lloyd Wall was not born into a fundamentalist family but later converted to it. At the time, he was married to Myrna, his high school sweetheart. After the conversion, Lloyd planned to take another wife, but that was something Myrna wasn’t okay with initially. On the show, she said it was difficult to fathom sharing her husband with another woman, but she eventually made that adjustment.

According to Lloyd, the prophet spoke to him during a ceremony one day and told him that Sharon Steed belonged to his family. Thus, Lloyd and Myrna took Sharon home the first time they met. Eventually, Myrna had nine children with Lloyd, while Sharon had fourteen. While Myrna lived upstairs with her kids, Sharon and her brood lived in the basement. According to Rebecca Wall, one of Sharon’s daughters, Myrna’s initial welcoming nature soon gave way to jealousy.

On the show, Lloyd talked about disagreeing with Warren on many things and not liking his abuse of the position he held. Later, it was deemed that Lloyd had lost control of his family, and as a result, Sharon and the kids were taken away from him. They were assigned to another man, Fred Jessop, instead. As per the show, Lloyd was stripped of his status within the church and even lost his engineering business to the church.

Where Are Lloyd and Myrna Wall Today?

Lloyd is the father of Rebecca and Elissa Wall, two women who have since left the church and testified against Warren in court. He married another time, ultimately fathering 24 children with his three wives. It was reported in 2014 that Lloyd had left the church, and for now, it seems like he and Myrna have been enjoying life after retirement. The couple lives in La Verkin, Utah, from what we can tell.

In an interview from a few years ago, Lloyd said that when he was part of the church, the men were programmed to believe that their daughter marrying the prophet was an honor. So, it seemed like the right thing to do, having Rebecca marry Rulon Jeffs, who was about 85-years-old at the time in 1995. Furthermore, Lloyd published a book that served as a rebuttal to the claims Rebecca made in her memoir.

