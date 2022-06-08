Alicia Rohbock Now: Where is Rulon Jeffs’ Ex-Wife Today?

Netflix’s ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’ is a four-part docuseries that delves into the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a secretive sect that practices polygamy. Before Warren Jeffs became the church’s prophet, his father, Rulon Jeffs, held that position. They both had several wives, with Rulon marrying young women well into his 80s. Alicia Rohbock was one of them, and on the show, she talked about her time with the church before she finally left it for good. So, let’s find out more about Alicia then, shall we?

Who is Alicia Rohbock?

Alicia Rohbock grew up with her parents being part of the church. For as long as she could remember, she always wanted to be a mother. So, on the show, Alicia mentioned that she went to her father sometime after high school, telling him that she wanted to get married. When Alicia’s father took her to Rulon, the prophet at the time, he asked her to marry him. So, Alicia Rohbock, just 20-years-old at the time, married Rulon, who was 86 and already had more than 20 wives.

Alicia talked about how all the wives had to wait outside Rulon’s bedroom to kiss him goodnight and stated that she hated kissing him after the others. She said on the show that Rulon had sex with her, adding that back then, she didn’t even know how babies were made because there was no sex education at school. The women were trained to think of nothing but the prophet’s will and had to act accordingly.

After Rulon died in 2002, Alicia fell in love with LeRoy Jeffs, one of Warren’s brothers. On the show, she mentioned telling Warren about it; while he was angry, he let her marry LeRoy. Alicia said that despite LeRoy having many wives, she was his favorite, and he always made her laugh. The couple had two daughters together: RuLeecia and Rachel. Sadly, their happiness was short-lived. According to the show, LeRoy was later kicked out of the church and Alicia was asked to marry Seth, one of Warren’s younger brothers.

Where is Alicia Rohbock Today?

Alicia Rohbock had to deal with more pain when her children were taken to the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YFZ) in Texas. Since only select people were moved to that ranch, she had to stay back while the kids left with Seth. It wasn’t until a police raid in April 2008 that Alicia was called back to claim the children from Child Protective Services. After learning about Warren’s crimes, she remembered thinking her whole life was a lie.

Alicia mentioned on the show that she felt betrayed and angry regarding everything that she was asked to believe being untrue. Ultimately, she decided never to go back to the church and shield her children from it all. From what we can tell, Alicia lives in Hildale, Utah, and takes care of her son and two daughters. She was one of the plaintiffs in a 2016 lawsuit against Warren and the law firm that aided him with the control of the church.

