Based on a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ or ‘Rogu Horaizun’ is a popular isekai anime show. It revolves around a group of gamers who get transported inside the MMORPG game they all play, ‘Elder Tale,’ alongside hundreds of thousands of others. They discover that they now look like their in-game avatars. Led by Shiroe, a brilliant strategist in the game but a mild-mannered engineering graduate in real life, these gamers set up the eponymous guild and try to adapt to their surroundings. As the series progresses, they make alliances with other guilds, embark on perilous quests, and develop relationships with the People of the Land or NPCs of the game.

Since its premiere on October 5, 2013, ‘Log Horizon’ has become one of the most prominent isekai anime shows in recent years because of its vivid worldbuilding and immersive storyline. Season 3 has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering when season 4 will come out, here is what we know.

Log Horizon Season 4 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3, also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 31, 2021. Studio Deen developed the anime, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the main director and Toshizo Nemoto serving as the main writer. Season 3 was originally supposed to come out in October 2020 but was delayed until January due to the COVID situation. Both seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Log Horizon’ have 25 episodes. Each of the first two seasons is an adaptation of five volumes of the light novel series. The considerably shorter season 3 covers the 12th volume (‘Collapse of the Round Table’) of the web novels (its light novel variation hasn’t been published yet).

After Studio Satelight developed season 1, Studio Deen took over the production in the sophomore season. After the rave reviews the show received in its inaugural season, season 2 was heavily criticized for poor character designs and terrible pacing. The producers seem to have listened to the complaints. Season 1 finished broadcasting on March 22, 2014. Season 2 originally aired between October 4, 2014, and March 28, 2015. The producers subsequently spent nearly six years developing season 3. The result was significantly better than the previous season in every way possible.

As for season 4, producers haven’t made any official statement on the subject yet. But considering the massive fanbase that the anime has garnered over the years, it is only a matter of time before it gets renewed for another season. The producers will likely prefer to spend considerable time and effort developing the next season, especially after what happened with season 2, which they released only seven months after the first season concluded. Taking all of this into account, we can expect ‘Log Horizon’ season 4 to come out in late 2024 or early 2025.

Read More: Anime Shows Like Log Horizon