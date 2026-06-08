Are Lola and Seán From Love Island UK Still Together?

Many times in reality TV shows, there are couples who fly under the radar for much of the season and gradually win over viewers’ hearts. In Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ season 13, Lola Deluca and Seán Fitzgerald seemed to fit that mold. They did not make grand displays of affection or become the center of attention right away, but the beginning of their story felt genuine and promising. Rather than rushing into things, they chose to take their time and get to know each other at a comfortable pace. As their conversations continued and they spent more time together, both appeared to grow more confident in their decision to stay together.

Lola and Seán Only Had Eyes for Each Other in the Villa

Lola Deluca and Seán Fitzgerald matched with each other during the first round of coupling after the contestants were given time to mingle and get to know one another. Although both had admitted that they were interested in other people as well, once they realized that the attraction between them was mutual, they naturally settled into a couple. They began by finding small moments throughout the day to spend together and made an effort to make each other feel special.

The two also spoke openly about what they wanted in a partner and what they were looking for in a relationship. Beyond their emotional connection, they shared strong physical chemistry and often struggled to keep their hands off each other. Even when the bombshells arrived and shook up other couples in the villa, neither Lola nor Seán seemed particularly threatened. By the time the second recoupling arrived, Lola confidently stood up and said that she had no doubts about choosing Seán again, making it clear that she was fully committed to their connection.

Lola and Seán Could Make a Meaningful Connection With One Another

Seán and Lola have been one of the few couples who have not been overly forthcoming with their affection for one another. However, whenever they have spoken about each other, it has been with a great deal of warmth, respect, and admiration. That has given many viewers the impression that they may be able to withstand the pressures of the game that still lie ahead. Both appear to be stable individuals who have largely made up their minds about where they stand with one another. There will undoubtedly be moments when they are confronted with attention from other Islanders or tempted to make decisions that could help them progress further in the competition. For now, though, none of that seems to matter. Instead, they appear focused on strengthening their connection and are emerging as one of the more serious couples in the villa, with the potential to make it all the way to the finale.

Lola is a Former Member of the Police Force and Seán is a Popular Footballer

Lola Deluca has followed an impressive academic and professional path before stepping into the reality television world. She enrolled at the University of Portsmouth in 2020 and graduated in 2023 with First Class Honors in Criminology and Forensic Science. Following her studies, she joined the police force and worked as a detective in her hometown of Kent. Although she valued the experience, Lola has spoken about how the demanding shift patterns and challenging work-life balance made her question whether it was the right long-term career for her. Over time, she began to feel that the entertainment industry offered new opportunities that better matched her ambitions.

Seán Fitzgerald works as a primary school teacher while also competing at a high level in Gaelic football. Playing as a full-back, Seán represents his club, CLG Bearna, and has also established himself as a key member of the Galway senior county team since making his senior debut in 2022. During that time, he has been part of squads that have won four Connacht Senior Football Championship titles. The biggest highlight of his career was when he started in the 2024 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final. Whether in the classroom or on the football field, Seán’s qualities have helped him stand out both professionally and personally.

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