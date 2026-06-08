Are Jasmine and Lorenzo From Love Island UK Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ has long been a breeding ground for many love stories. What begins in the villa as a casual coupling sometimes develops into a genuine relationship that continues long after the cameras stop rolling. In Season 13, Jasmine Müller and Lorenzo Alessi appeared to offer a similar promise. While their relationship did not get off to the smoothest start, there was a sense that they were both willing to put in the effort to make it work. As they spent more time together, they seemed increasingly committed to one another and showed signs of having the potential to overcome challenges and continue their journey together.

Jasmine and Lorenzo Chose Each Other For a Second Time

Jasmine Müller and Lorenzo Alessi decided to couple up with one another on the very first day. Both admitted that they were attracted to each other, and the interest shown from both sides confirmed that the feelings appeared to be mutual. However, during one of their first conversations, Lorenzo referred to Jasmine as a “sassy b****,” a comment that immediately caught her attention. Jasmine told him that she would much rather be described as a “baddie,” but Lorenzo initially disagreed. She expressed concern that a demeaning term seemed to come so naturally to him, though he later apologized and assured her that he would be more thoughtful before making such remarks about anyone.

As new bombshells entered the villa, both Jasmine and Lorenzo remained open to getting to know other people and exploring potential connections. However, when the time came for the second recoupling, they ultimately chose each other once again. Despite the bumps in their early interactions, they decided to stand by the connection they had built, one that made both of them feel comfortable and understood.

Jasmine and Lorenzo Are Likely to Move Forward in Different Directions

Jasmine and Lorenzo have not locked things down with each other just yet. While their initial coupling appeared strong and they have repeatedly chosen to remain together, neither of them has made any promises that this will be the connection that lasts throughout the season. With only a few days having passed in the villa, there are still plenty of bombshell arrivals, recouplings, and challenges ahead that could test their relationship in unexpected ways. Both Jasmine and Lorenzo have shown an openness to getting to know other Islanders, and there are other people in the villa who have caught their attention. Although they currently seem comfortable with one another and enjoy the security of their pairing, that may not be enough in the long run. As new opportunities and temptations arise, their connection could come under pressure and may end up falling apart sooner rather than later.

Jasmine and Lorenzo are Owners of Their Respective Businesses in the UK

Jasmine Müller is the co-owner of the London-based brand Mahila Intimates, a company that creates clothing designed to represent contemporary South Asian women within the Western fashion industry. Alongside her business ventures, Jasmine has also worked as a model and has collaborated with major brands such as Calvin Klein, Byredo, and Levi’s. She has developed a strong presence as a content creator as well, producing YouTube videos and social media content focused on fashion, beauty, travel, and vegan food. Through her various projects, she has established herself as a multifaceted creative with interests spanning several industries.

Lorenzo Alessi is a business owner based in Hertfordshire who brings a confident personality to the villa. Coming from an Italian and Turkish-Cypriot background, he takes pride in his heritage and the cultures that have shaped him. Outside of work, Lorenzo enjoys maintaining an active social life and is not one to shy away from a good party or spending quality time with friends. Whether it is attending events, going out for the evening, or simply enjoying the company of those close to him, he thrives in social settings. His easygoing nature and love of meeting new people have made him someone who appears comfortable in almost any environment.

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