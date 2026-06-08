Are Robyn and Sam From Love Island UK Still Together?

In reality television shows, where being in a couple often provides safety in the game, there are many instances in which contestants pair up primarily for strategic reasons. While some choose to remain together solely to advance in the competition, others end up forming meaningful friendships and, at times, even genuine romantic connections. In Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ season 13, Robyn Langton and Samuel “Sam” Workman appeared to begin on a similar footing. Their initial pairing may not have been driven entirely by instant attraction, but as they spent more time together, the experience kept bringing them closer. They grew comfortable in each other’s company and seemed hopeful that the missing spark would eventually develop.

Robyn and Sam Coupled Up on Platonic Terms for a Second Time

When Robyn Langton entered the season, she found herself interested in several of the male contestants. However, during the initial pairing process, Aidan Murphy, Lorenzo Alessi, and Seán Fitzgerald all chose other girls, leaving Robyn with only one option. She was not particularly enthusiastic about coupling up with Sam Workman, but she understood that she would need to be patient and see how things developed. Sam, meanwhile, was not someone who naturally gravitated toward large group settings, but he made an effort to get to know Robyn through a series of conversations.

Before long, both of them realized that there was little romantic spark between them and agreed that they should feel free to explore other potential connections. Things changed when bombshell George Knight entered the villa. Robyn admitted that he was the first boy she felt genuinely attracted to and made an effort to get to know him. However, George was also spending time with Mica Harris, whose partner, Samraj Toor, he had chosen to eliminate. When the Islanders eventually came back together and George was forced to make a decision, he chose Mica. Robyn paired up with Sam once again as part of what had essentially become a friendship arrangement. Not long afterward, though, George pulled Robyn aside for a private conversation, kissed her, and made it clear that he had not completely closed the door on their connection.

Robyn and Sam Might Not Stay as a Couple for a Long Time

Robyn and Sam seem to be much better friends than they are a romantic couple. That being said, they have developed a strong level of compatibility. Spending a considerable amount of time together as a result of being paired up has allowed them to understand and appreciate each other much more. Even though Robyn had her sights set on George, his departure from the season due to personal reasons has left that chapter unfinished. At the moment, there does not appear to be anyone else with whom she has formed a meaningful connection, and Sam is not actively pursuing a romance with anyone either.

Both of them remain hopeful that future bombshells entering the villa could provide the opportunity to meet someone with whom they can fully experience the journey. Given the nature of their current arrangement, Robyn and Sam appear to be together more out of convenience and friendship than romance. While that dynamic has worked for them so far, it is also one that could change at any moment if a stronger connection comes along for either of them.

Robyn is Handling Two Jobs Proficiently and Sam is a Vocal Advocate for Diverse Representation

Robyn Langton has one foot firmly planted in the corporate world and the other in pursuing her creative passions. She works as a quantity surveyor, specializing in construction project cost management, while also building a career for herself as a DJ. Based in Liverpool, Robyn remains very close to her family and often shows how much she adores her sister as well as her nephews and nieces. Outside of work, she has a strong passion for travel and enjoys exploring new destinations. Over the years, she has visited places such as Nusa Penida in Bali, Vietnam, and several other locations for new experiences.

Sam Workman works as an electrician in the West Midlands and has built a career as a skilled tradesman. When he was four years old, he was told that he would need to wear hearing aids, and he has since been open about his experiences as a deaf person. Through his appearance on television, Sam hopes to increase visibility for others with hearing impairments and believes that seeing someone like him on screen could inspire confidence in people facing similar challenges. Away from work, he has a strong sense of adventure and enjoys traveling whenever he can. His journeys have taken him to destinations such as Coachella, the Maldives, Italy, and Australia. He is also drawn to adrenaline-filled activities, such as skydiving and other outdoor adventures.

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