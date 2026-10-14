Loli-Med Shark Tank Update: A Tasty Take on Children’s Medication

For many parents, giving children their prescribed medicine can turn into a daily struggle, especially when the medicine comes in liquid form. Loli-Med aims to change that experience by offering a better and tastier way for children to take their medicine without the usual resistance. With their thoughtful approach, the two founders brought the product to the national spotlight in season 18, episode 4 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank: The Mindy Project’ in hopes of raising funds to expand their venture. Their appearance also allowed them to explain how their product can make a meaningful difference in children’s medication routines.

Loli-Med: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The founders of Loli-Med, Crystal Naoum and Ekhlas Khalaf, have long been ambitious and passionate about dedicating their lives to caring for others. Crystal began carving out her unique path by earning a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2018. Following that, she obtained her pharmacist licenses from the Board of Pharmacies in Louisiana and California in August and October 2021, respectively. In October 2021, she also began her career as a Pharmacist at CVS Health. By January 2022, Crystal utilized her experience to become the Owner of 360 Tronics. In July of that same year, she obtained a pharmacist’s license from Virginia.

Crystal moved on from her position at CVS Health in August 2022 before stepping into the role of Pharmacist at North Coast Medical Supply. In July 2023, she once again tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit to establish Alvarado Medical Plaza Compounding Pharmacy. After gaining considerable experience, she left 360 Tronics and North Coast Medical Supply the following month. Ultimately, Crystal stepped away from her role at the Alvarado Medical Plaza Compounding Pharmacy in April 2026. On the other hand, Ekhlas Khalaf earned a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from Shenandoah University before entering the workforce. In November 2015, she joined Walgreens as a Pharmacist. From March 2021 to August 2022, she also briefly worked there as a Pharmacy Manager.

By August 2022, Ekhlas assumed the role of a Pharmacist at CVS Health while continuing to hold the same position at Walgreens. By June 2023, she began working part-time as a Clinical Pharmacist for Denver Health, which was soon followed by her joining DNA Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Manager in October 2024. While efficiently balancing their professional responsibilities, Ekhlas and Crystal repeatedly encountered struggling parents who faced difficulties in making their children take liquid medication. Eventually, both pharmacy professionals decided to develop a solution to make the experience easier, leading to the creation and launch of Loli-Med in October 2025. Loli-Med offers a simple-to-use medication dispenser that combines convenience and taste.

Loli-Med is currently registered with the FDA and features a child-safe design with a non-removable candy head that is designed to stay securely attached during use. Furthermore, the syringes are BPA-free and medical-grade. Each lollipop contains 6 grams of carbohydrates, 24 calories, Vitamin C, and isomaltulose, a reduced-sugar carbohydrate. Apart from that, the lollipops contain no artificial dyes and use natural colors derived from ingredients such as beetroot. The dispenser features 10-milliliter markings to help parents administer the exact amount of medication. To use the product, customers must simply draw the medicine, secure the dispenser, and give it to the child to enjoy the lollipop while taking it. The medicine flows through an open central channel in the dispenser.

Loli-Med: Where Are They Now?

Loli-Med has remained focused on helping parents administer medication to their children with less resistance since its introduction to the market. Designed with child-friendly features, it incorporates protective caps to help keep the dispenser clean. It is worth noting that the founders have already filed their patent application, but it is currently pending. Customers can easily buy a 3-pack of Loli-Meds for just $12.99 on the official website. It contains three flavors, including Strawberry, Orange, and Blueberry.

The official website also highlights the production process, emphasizing the brand’s focus on quality to support a consistent and safe medication-dispensing experience. Additionally, Loli-Med’s site features real stories from parents who have tried the products, helping other customers better understand them. Alongside that, the brand has continued to introduce its product to a wider audience through industry events and social media, particularly Instagram. On that digital platform, they regularly share steps for using the product correctly.

In May 2026, the founders, Crystal and Ekhlas, attended an event organized by ABC Kids Expo, where they further brought Loli-Med to the forefront. There, they crossed paths with the content creators, Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski. Two months later, the brand showcased its retail packaging, marking another step toward the future. Throughout this journey, Loli-Med has received positive feedback from multiple customers, with parents expressing their appreciation for the convenience it provides.

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