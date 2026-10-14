Polygons Design Shark Tank Update: Two Tools for Six Different Measurements

Kitchen tools are designed to make everyday cooking easier, but convenience is one area where there is always room for improvement. Even items that seem to be doing their job perfectly can be reimagined to save time, reduce clutter, and make routine tasks more efficient. This is what makes thoughtful kitchen innovations so valuable, especially when they combine practicality with clever design. In episode 4 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, Polygons Design presented a product that does exactly that. Its ingenious spoons serve multiple purposes, combining extraordinary design with everyday functionality to make cooking simpler.

Polygons Design: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Rahul Agarwal founded Polygons Design in October 2016 with the idea of rethinking everyday objects through thoughtful design. The inspiration for one of its most distinctive products came while he was studying at the National Institute of Design (NID), where he earned a Bachelor of Design in Industrial, Product, and UX Design between 2010 and 2014. During his time there, a senior told him that redesigning objects that had already reached their perfect form, such as spoons, was pointless. Agarwal took the remark as a challenge, even joking that he did not cook himself. He began experimenting with sheets of paper, making creases and folds until he arrived at an idea that could transform a flat sheet into a precisely measured spoon.

That experiment eventually became the foundation for Polygons Design’s fold-flat measuring spoons. The set replaces a conventional six-piece set of measuring spoons with two slim tools, each approximately 2.8 mm thick. One spoon measures ¼, ½, and 1 teaspoon, while the other accommodates ½, 1, and 2 tablespoons. Users simply pinch a crease to form the required measurement, then flatten the spoon again after use. Their slim profile allows them to fit in containers of different sizes, while built-in magnets let them attach to a refrigerator for convenient storage. The spoons offer more than just compact storage and accurate measurements. Their versatile design allows them to double as tools for leveling ingredients, scraping cake surfaces, or even holding ingredients while wiping down a counter.

The measurement markings are embossed into the material, ensuring that the numbers do not simply fade away with repeated use. These seemingly small details demonstrate how Agarwal’s original challenge evolved into a practical kitchen innovation. His professional experience spans product design, concept development, prototyping, and design strategy. Before establishing Polygons Design, he worked with Inventindia Innovations, StoreBound, and Trip In Inc., where he served as chief design officer in 2016. He also held teaching and faculty positions at IIT Gandhinagar and NID, bringing his experience in design thinking and innovation into the classroom.

Polygons Design: Where Are They Now?

Polygons Design’s success extends beyond its success in kitchen tools. According to the company, it has sold more than 200,000 units across over 110 countries and received more than 20 international design awards. Its fold-flat measuring spoons have earned recognition through several prestigious platforms, including the IDEA 2026 Impact Award, the Red Dot Award in 2026, and the iF Design Award in 2026. The brand also received a European Product Design Award in 2025 and has appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Food Stars’. Its products and design philosophy have attracted attention from publications such as Mashable, HuffPost, and New Atlas.

Customers can purchase its products through the official website and third-party retailers, including Amazon and Ubuy. The two-spoon measuring set, which provides six different measurements, costs $29.99 and comes in eight colors. Those looking to purchase multiple sets can opt for a three-pack priced at $82.77 (8% discount) or a five-pack at $134.95 (10% discount). The company has also expanded beyond measuring spoons into reusable, space-saving drinkware. The DiFOLD Origami Bottle V2, priced at $29.90, folds down when empty, while the DiFOLD Origami Cup costs $21.90. Customers can also purchase a cup accessories set containing a sleeve and a straw for $11.50. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Another notable aspect of Polygons Design’s approach is its initiative for Kickstarter backers, acknowledging the early supporters who helped bring its products to life. Customers who have not received their products can contact the company separately by email to arrange delivery. Such efforts demonstrate how the brand is attempting to maintain relationships with its earliest supporters while building customer loyalty. With its functional design and practical after-sales support, Polygons Design continues to explore ways to make everyday products more convenient without compromising their usefulness.

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