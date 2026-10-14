Bye Bye Button Shark Tank Update: A Discreet Solution For a Polite Exit

In today’s world, the simplest solutions often address the most uncomfortable situations, offering a sense of relief when words are not enough. The Bye Bye Button is built around this exact idea, giving people a discreet way to escape unwanted conversations with just one push, since it is easy to carry in a pocket. The product’s founders introduced that innovative concept in season 18, episode 4 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank: The Mindy Project.’ In hopes of securing funding from the Sharks, both founders highlighted their vision to turn a social dilemma into an opportunity for a practical solution.

Bye Bye Button: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before creating the Bye Bye Button together, its creators, Daniel “Dan” Barnes and Adam Lamb, had long shared their passion for creating practical solutions. Dan began his journey by earning a degree in Construction Engineering from Montana State University in 1999 before joining the workforce as an employee at a custom remodeling farm in Seattle, Washington. The experience eventually set him on an entrepreneurial path, leading him to become the owner of Mountain High Homes Inc., where he began working as a General Contractor for residential and commercial projects. By 2013, Dan teamed up with a fellow contractor and founded DA Land Company, expanding his professional presence into real estate development.

Beyond that, Dan is associated with Advanced Electronic Applications, INC. alongside Adam as they developed multiple businesses and products together. After graduating from Bozeman High School in 1997, Adam went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Montana State University-Bozeman. While studying at the university, he began his professional trajectory as a Senior Firmware Engineer at ILX Lightwave Corp in May 2000. He earned the degree in 2001 before tapping into his entrepreneurial drive and becoming the owner of Independent Time Corporation in August 2004. Just a year later, Adam joined BlackHawk! Products Group as an Engineering Consultant.

After leaving his position as a Senior Firmware Engineer in January 2008, Adam became a Consultant for Dynojet and Quantel Medical that same year. Although he moved on from his role as a Consultant in 2008, he continued to serve at Quantel Medical and gain hands-on experience until 2010. By 2012, he further stepped away from BlackHawk! Products Group. In November 2022, Adam became the President and CEO of Advanced Electronic Applications, INC. Through that company, he and Dan came up with the idea of creating a tool to help their loved ones navigate unwanted situations, whether it be escaping an unpleasant date or finding a convenient way out of an awkward conversation.

The idea gradually evolved into the Bye Bye Button as Dan and Adam’s friends kept asking for it. It is a discreet device that resembles a garage door opener or a car key fob. Customers can easily use the product by downloading the Bye Bye Bailout smartphone application and pairing it with the device. When they press and hold the button for three seconds, their phone first vibrates, after which they receive a simulated incoming call. Notably, the application doesn’t need to remain open for the device to work, and customers can keep their phone locked. A person can easily customize the name displayed on the screen, and it requires no subscription.

Bye Bye Button: Where Are They Now?

Since its launch, Bye Bye Button has continued to help customers navigate awkward social encounters seamlessly with a simple press of a button. Interested individuals can easily purchase the product on its official website or on TikTok Shop. It is currently priced at just $24.99, and customers can pre-order the device in their preferred quantity. As of writing, it is available for purchase nationwide. The website also provides links to the Bye Bye Bailout mobile application for Android and iOS users. Aside from that, the company has been developing the Rescue Ring, another discreet device designed to help users reach out to family and friends.

The Rescue Ring also uses a key fob like the Bye Bye Button, although the former product’s development and associated application are still in progress. Rescue Ring allows individuals to send predefined messages to selected contacts, and the messages can communicate everything from a standard update to an urgent need. It is being developed using the same patent-pending technology as the star product. Bye Bye Button continues to reach a broader customer base through social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, and often collaborates with creators. Through these pages, the company demonstrates how the product works. In February 2026, it announced a limited-time promotion offering customers a 12% flash sale on their orders.

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