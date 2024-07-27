Lon Strickler: Where is the Paranormal Researcher Now?

Paranormal researchers dedicate themselves to investigating unexplained phenomena, often delving into mysteries that defy conventional understanding. In the Netflix episode ‘The Mothman Revisited’ from ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ Lon Strickler discusses his extensive efforts in tracing and tracking reported sightings of the legendary Mothman. Strickler shares the insights he has gathered over time and how he has helped many witnesses come to terms with their fears, providing them with a broader understanding of their experiences.

Lon Strickler Believes the Mothman Witnesses

Lon Strickler was born and raised in Hanover, Pennsylvania. Living near the Gettysburg National Military Park and Battlefield fueled his passion for exploring the paranormal, which he pursued since high school. His fascination grew over the years, and in 1981, he allegedly had a Bigfoot encounter, which seemingly shifted his perspective. Thus, he became a paranormal researcher and blogger. Strickler had heard of the Mothman sightings in West Virginia during his youth, but he began closely following them in 2011 when similar reports emerged from the Chicago area. Initially, he referred to it as the “Chicago Phantom,” but he recognized the similarities as the media drew parallels between these reported encounters and the West Virginia sightings from 1966.

Lon created a live tracking map to monitor the Mothman sightings and began collaborating with Tobias Wayland to document these experiences. He has meticulously studied various accounts and believes they are precise and accurate. Lon analyzes these reports to form a clearer picture of the alleged creature. As per his deductions, Mothman is an inter-dimensional being and a harbinger of doom, citing instances where the creature was reportedly seen before disasters. He has noted that witnesses often feel frightened and believe that only through a thorough investigation can they receive answers, which is the focus of his work.

Lon Strickler’s Blog is Quite Popular Today

Lon Strickler has continued to make significant contributions as a writer and paranormal researcher. His blog, ‘Phantoms and Monsters,’ which he started in 2005, has gained substantial popularity. He has published numerous articles and posts on this platform, exploring theories, alleged encounters, and sightings of paranormal creatures and extraterrestrial beings. As a Fortean Researcher, Lon’s work has been widely recognized and quoted, featuring in popular TV shows such as the History Channel’s ‘Ancient Aliens,’ Syfy’s ‘Paranormal Witness,’ and Destination America’s ‘Monsters and Mysteries in America.’

In addition to his blog, Lon expanded his influence by launching ‘Phantoms & Monsters Radio’ in 2011, a show he released on YouTube. Through this show, he continues to share his research and insights, reaching a broader audience and providing a platform for discussing the unexplained. Some of his research topics, like those on cryptid sea creatures, Mothman encounters in Ohio, UFOs, and humanoid sightings, have gained significant traction.

Lon Strickler Does Not Shy Away From Sharing His Political Opinions

Lon is quite a politically active and vocal citizen who does not hesitate to voice his opinions. For the upcoming 2024 elections, he has openly expressed his support for Kamala Harris. His directness has sometimes led to arguments on social media, but this has not deterred him from sharing his views unabashedly. This same quality has also helped him publish eight books to date. His first book, ‘Phantoms & Monsters: Cryptid Encounters,’ was released in 2016. His most recent publication, ‘The Meme Humanoids: Modern Myths or Real Monsters,’ was released in February 2022 and has sparked much debate and speculation, especially among paranormal enthusiasts.

Lon Strickler’s Family Means Everything to Him

One thing that becomes very apparent about Lon is his love for two extraordinary women in his life: his daughter, Adrienne, whom he still affectionately calls his “baby girl,” and his 19-year-old granddaughter, Kayli. She is currently studying at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, and Lon never misses an opportunity to boast about her achievements to his friends and acquaintances. Like a proud grandfather, he often visits her at college and always tells her how much he loves her.

Lon lost his mother in November 2023 and has shared that he had been estranged from her and his sisters for many years. His family, consisting of his daughter and granddaughter, is all he needs. Although he is single today, one never knows when things might change, and another loving addition to his small family unit could be made.

