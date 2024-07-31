Tobias Wayland: Where is the Paranormal Investigator Now?

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: The Mothman Revisited’ revisits the mysterious sightings of the Mothman in and around the Chicago area near Lake Michigan. The episode features various witnesses recounting their encounters with the humanoid figure while Tobias Wayland, a Paranormal Investigator, imparts his vast knowledge of the subject. In his childhood, he used to see strange figures at night, and his curiosity to learn more about the unknown got him interested in the paranormal. This led him to investigate different kinds of paranormal phenomena, including UFOs, ghosts, and hauntings.

Tobias Wayland Turned His Passion Into Career

Tobias Wayland went to Madison Area Technical College, where he studied Liberal Arts Transfer, before joining the University of Wisconsin and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature in 2013. Soon after graduation, he worked at three different places within a span of a year, including at CUNA Mutual Group as an Administrative Assistant, at Fiskars (Celerity Staffing) as a Channel Marketing Intern, and at Network Engineering Technologies as a Project Coordinator. He then bagged a job at Dean Health Plan, Inc., where he started as a Data Entry Specialist and then worked his way up the ladder.

Tobias went on to become the Enrollment Specialist and then Collections Analyst from 2016 to 2024. Meanwhile, he also ran his own company, The Singular Fortean Society, which he founded in 2016. It is a platform dedicated to all things paranormal, something which intrigued him since his childhood. At the beginning of his investigative career, the passionate Fortean served as a MUFON field investigator. However, The Singular Fortean Society weaved a successful path for him as he got the opportunity to publish multiple books and feature in documentaries and on podcasts or radio shows as a guest expert.

Tobias Shares His Fortean Journey in Documentaries and Books

Thanks to his paranormal investigation of Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan, Tobias Wayland has been featured in various projects, such as ‘Expedition X,’ ‘Terror in the Skies’ and ‘On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman.’ He also makes an appearance in the 2022 documentary titled ‘Beyond the Kettle: Finding Jay 2.’ He has also written and published a book titled ‘The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest,’ which details his experience investigating the Lake Michigan Mothman since the spring of 2017.

Following the success of the first book, he was encouraged to publish a second one, ‘Strange Tales of the Impossible.’ In November 2023, the paranormal investigator published yet another book titled ‘The Singular Fortean Society’s Yuletide Guide to High Strangeness.’ Given his knowledge of the subject, he is also invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events.

Tobias Wayland Embarks on Adventures of Different Kinds With His Wife

The fan of the Chicago Bears, Tobias Wayland, celebrates his birthday in October every year. During his birthday month in 2017, he tied the knot with the love of his life, Emily, and together, they embarked on the next chapter of their lives filled with investigation and hunting for the paranormal. April 2021 marked another milestone for the Waylands as they purchased a property in Orfordville, Wisconsin, and became homeowners.

Apart from their common passion for paranormal investigation, the couple also shares their love for dogs and cats. Despite already having a cat named Éowyn, in August 2021, they brought home another cat and named her Umbra, whose shelter name was Morgana. Besides the adorable two cats, they are also parents to a couple of dogs — Bullett and Jadzia.

In November 2023, he attended the Strange Realities Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and enjoyed his time there. He took to social media to share his experience at the conference, writing, “…I feel truly blessed to have been a part of it. Seeing so many of my friends from across the country in person and making so many new ones is exactly what I needed.” To promote his books, Tobias also traveled all the way to Alton, Illinois, and attended the Dead of Winter event.

On June 1, 2024, Tobias and Emily Wayland set up their bookstall in the Spirits In The Spring 2024 Event at Brodhead Manor in Brodhead, Wisconsin. As much as the couple enjoys going out on adventures to look for the unknown, they love spending time with their four furry little friends at home. On special occasions and festivals, the two like to meet and celebrate with their friends and family. Currently, Tobias leads an adventurous yet peaceful life with his wife, Emily, residing in Orfordville, Wisconsin.

