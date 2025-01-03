Lori Mathiesen: Where is Steven Avery’s Ex-Wife Now?

Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ paints a vivid and detailed picture of Steven Avery’s life, including his interactions with the criminal justice system. One of the most significant aspects of the series is its emphasis on his early life and the years before his wrongful conviction in 1985. His wife, Lori Mathiesen, played a pivotal role during this period, as she was the woman he spoke about openly and fondly, highlighting the personal connections that shaped his life before his legal troubles. Their relationship offers a deeper insight into who Steven was outside of the allegations and convictions against him.

Lori Mathiesen and Steven Avery Divorced While He Was Incarcerated

Lori Mathiesen spent most of her life in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. A graduate of Washington High School, she pursued further education at Lakeshore College and built a career in engineering. Lori married at a young age and had her eldest son, Jason, but the marriage was short-lived, leaving her to raise Jason on her own for a time. It was during this period that she met 19-year-old Steven Avery, who lived nearby. The two quickly fell in love, and Steven expressed his desire to help her raise Jason as his own. On July 24, 1982, they got married and started their journey together as a family.

When Lori and Steven had their first daughter, Rachel Avery, Steven was incarcerated for animal cruelty. He was released in 1983, and shortly after, the couple had their second daughter, Jenny. When they had twins William and Steven Jr., both of them felt their lives had finally reached a point where they could unwind and feel settled. They were proud of the life they had built together. However, in July 1985, when Steven was arrested for sexual assault, Lori was left to raise the children on her own. Although she believed him when he insisted he was innocent, it was an incredibly difficult time for her, managing finances and taking care of five children by herself.

While Steven fought his legal battles from behind bars, Lori felt she had no choice but to move on. Her children had barely spent any time with their father, and the twins didn’t even know him. In 1988, while Steven was still incarcerated, she decided to separate from him and begin a new chapter of her life. Though it was a difficult decision, it was one she felt she had to make, and she followed through with it.

Lori Mathiesen is Married to Steven Avery’s Former Brother-in-Law

After her separation from Steven Avery, Lori found love again in an unexpected way. She married Peter Dassey on October 11, 1997. He had been Steven’s former brother-in-law, as he had been married to Lori’s sister, Barb Janda. It was purely coincidental that Peter and Lori ended up together. With him, she and her children created a home filled with love and warmth. After Steven’s release from prison in 2003, Lori chose not to reconnect with him, and neither did her children. In an interview, her twins shared that it felt as though they never knew their father. Following Steven’s conviction in the murder case, they mentioned that they didn’t feel excluded from the community, and it didn’t significantly affect their lives.

Lori Mathiesen is Enjoying Her Retirement Today

Lori Mathiesen Dassey, now retired, has always taken great pride in her professional accomplishments. Throughout her career, she demonstrated a remarkable work ethic and determination to succeed in fields that were often dominated by men. She began her journey at We Energies, where she worked diligently to learn the ropes and establish herself. Her passion for engineering led her to a pivotal role as a Nuclear Engineering Assistant at Point Beach Nuclear Plant, where she contributed to the safe and efficient operation of the facility. Her skills and expertise were further recognized when she joined Florida Power & Light, where she held a key position in their operations. Lori’s career was defined by her ability to thrive in highly technical, challenging environments, earning respect and admiration from her colleagues.

Lori Mathiesen Has a Home Brimming with the Laughter of Her Grandkids

Lori and Peter Dassey have built a warm and welcoming home filled with the joy of family. Over the years, their family has grown with children and grandchildren, and they take great pride in hosting holiday gatherings and special occasions. Their home has become a central hub where family members come together to celebrate milestones, share meals, and create lasting memories. Whether it’s a holiday dinner, a birthday party, or simply a weekend gathering, Lori and Peter ensure that their home is always filled with laughter, love, and a sense of togetherness.

