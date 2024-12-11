Louis Devaleix: Where is the La Fe Team Patron Now?

Sports documentaries offer an intimate look at athletes’ struggles, triumphs, and the often-unseen aspects of their personal and professional lives. Netflix’s ‘Polo’ is a prime example, offering an enthralling exploration of the prestigious and captivating world of polo. Among the notable personalities featured is Louis Devaleix, a standout player from Team La Fe. The documentary highlights Louis’s commitment to his craft, his rigorous training regimen, and the balance he maintains between his competitive ambitions and personal life. His story resonates as one of perseverance and passion.

Louis Devaleix Excelled at Polo Even Though He Started Quite Late in Life

Louis Devaleix was born in France but moved to Brazil with his family during his early childhood. Settling in a community centered around a golf and polo club, he was introduced to both sports from a young age. While polo intrigued him, it was golf that truly captivated his interest and became his primary focus. Recognizing his athletic potential, his parents enrolled him in the Benjamin School in 1996, where he distinguished himself as a varsity athlete in both golf and swimming. This dual dedication not only honed his discipline but also set him on a path of excellence. In 1999, Louis pursued higher education at Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, where he combined his love for precision and strategy with academics by studying accounting and finance.

Devaleix had his first horseback experience relatively late, in 2020, while visiting the Sunset Polo Club in Loxahatchee, Florida. That moment marked the beginning of a profound transformation for him. His initial polo lesson, guided by Carlos Gonzalez—a seasoned polo instructor and a mentor renowned for his ability to cultivate raw talent—left an indelible mark. Devaleix described the experience as life-changing and noted the primal connection of playing alongside a horse. He joined forces with three equally skilled players—Lucas Escobar, Robi Bilbao, and Francisco Elizalde—to form the now-celebrated team La Fe. The team, named after Bilbao’s family farm in Argentina, embodied remarkable synergy both on and off the field.

In 2021, Devaleix and his team’s dedication bore fruit when he won the prestigious East Coast Open at Greenwich. La Fe’s debut catapulted them into the spotlight during the Iglehart Cup Final on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field. Despite a nail-biting 11-10 overtime loss to Beverly Polo, the team showcased exceptional talent and remarkable synergy, proving themselves as a well-rounded unit with seamless coordination on both offense and defense. In 2022, La Fe solidified its standing in the global polo arena with successful campaigns in prestigious tournaments, including the Argentine Triple Crown and the Gauntlet of Polo. Their ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently perform at an elite level reaffirmed their reputation as a formidable team and underscored their place among the sport’s best.

Louis Devaleix is an Accomplished Healthcare Industry Businessman Today

Louis Devaleix fulfilled a lifelong dream in 2024 by competing in the prestigious Argentina Open, one of the most renowned polo tournaments in the world. That same year, La Fe further cemented its reputation by securing a victory at the San Jorge Open in September 2024, a win that added to the team’s growing prestige and solidified its standing as a competitive powerhouse in the polo world. La Fe has evolved into a highly competitive organization, known not only for its on-field success but also for its commitment to fostering talent and building a strong foundation for future triumphs. Shortly after the San Jorge Open, Devaleix participated in the Metro Alto tournament and several 14-goal competitions, using these opportunities to refine his skills and elevate his game.

Looking ahead to 2025, Devaleix has shared that La Fe will not be competing in the Gauntlet of Polo, choosing instead to focus on long-term goals. His primary emphasis is on investing in top-quality horses to assemble a team with a genuine chance of claiming major titles. Beyond his passion for polo, Devaleix is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2018, he co-founded Dazos, a technology company specializing in healthcare, alongside David Farache. With a degree from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Devaleix possesses sharp business acumen, which has been instrumental in driving the growth and advancement of his company year after year.

Louis Devaleix is Very Happy in His Marriage With Pamela Flanagan

Louis Devaleix’s personal life has drawn considerable interest, and it truly feels like a fairy tale. In January 2022, he crossed paths with Pamela Flanagan, a remarkable woman who shares his passion for horses and polo. Pamela is not only a professional polo player and a member of Hawaii Polo Life, but she is also an ardent advocate for horses. She founded the Rescue Polo Project, an initiative dedicated to saving horses from being sent to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada. The connection between Louis Devaleix and Pamela was immediate. When he opened up about his son, Ames, from a previous relationship, she showed genuine interest in learning more about the little boy.

Their bond grew quickly, and just three months later, in June 2022, they announced their engagement. A year after their whirlwind romance began, they tied the knot in June 2023. The couple always dreamed of expanding their family, and in January 2024, they shared the joyful news that they were expecting. On July 12, 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Alina Kelley, into the world. While life has become busier than ever, Louis credits Pamela for making everything possible. Despite the challenges of her long hours and the demands of their lives, they find solace and strength in their shared love for horses, polo, and their growing family, creating a life together that feels both seamless and deeply fulfilling.

