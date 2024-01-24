Is Netflix’s Love Deadline Real or Scripted?

Netflix’s ‘Love Deadline’ gives its cast members a chance to find a potential spouse, given their willingness to get married as soon as possible. For most of the participants of the social experiment, the series presents a unique opportunity and gives them plenty of chances to explore any potential love matches with each other. While the viewers find much joy in seeing the love stories unfold on their screens, all the while rooting for their favorites, some cannot help but be curious about just how legitimate the show is.

Love Deadline is Not Fake

It does not seem like ‘Love Deadline’ is a scripted show. While the show does have a set format, which has allowed it to garner many fans, the actions and feelings of the cast members do seem to be genuine and not motivated by a pre-defined decision. However, there are certain instances in the show that point towards the showrunners trying to ensure that viewers are able to get the answers they want. There are also instances where one cannot help but wonder if the decisions made by the showrunners were deliberate ones to continue certain storylines forward.

While it’s the showrunners who decide when the dates will take place or who gets to ask the question, the ultimate decision certainly seems to be up to the cast members. It is almost always based on mutual interests or lack of options that the cast members go on dates in the show, indicating their genuineness. Even when exploring new connections, their motivations seem obvious, especially during their confessional sessions. These also allow the viewers to understand the decisions made by the cast members.

In certain instances during the confessionals, it does seem obvious that the words being spoken by the cast members might be coming after a question asked by someone behind the camera. However, it does not seem like a scripted decision. Instead, these answers help the audience understand both sides of a situation that is unfolding on the screen, even if the parties involved might not be aware of it all themselves. In other words, such actions made by the showrunners allow the viewers to get a more cohesive narration rather than a partial one.

There are also instances where it seems obvious why a particular choice of elimination might have been made. Consider Yuta Yanagawa’s exit in season 1, when the man in question was conflicted between Anna Tsumara and Saki Kamata. This particular triangle had the viewers on the edge of their seats, with them wondering just how strong these bonds were. Given the pressing nature of the same, Yuta’s elimination allowed the stakes to get even higher, and even though he exited without a proposal, it did allow the viewers to understand just where the two women currently stood in regard to their feelings for him.

One can say that ‘Love Deadline’ is actually a show that takes a structured approach to helping its participants achieve their dreams. Though the itinerary of the stays and dates is certainly pre-planned, just who will benefit from it seems entirely dependent on the cast members. Even more, the fact that the women have the ultimate right when it comes to proposing is both a fresh take and also allows the viewers to accept that when it comes to matters of marriage, the cast members have the final say.

