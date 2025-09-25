Love is Blind France: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: France’ demonstrates that meaningful connections can form even without face-to-face interaction. In the debut season, participants shared their emotions openly while in the pods, leading to six couples embarking on their journeys together. Following a lavish getaway in Tangier, Morocco, which tested some of the relationships, they returned to everyday life to confront the ultimate challenge of deciding whether to commit to the altar and take the next step toward marriage.

Alexandre and Chloé Are Probably Still in Love With Each Other

Chloé and Alexandre Baud each entered the show with some hesitation, which was shaped by their past long-term relationships. Their shared love for sports and travel quickly drew them together, creating a natural attraction with each other. While their honeymoon was smooth, real-life challenges emerged when Alexandre struggled to express his feelings, leaving Chloé patient and understanding. Despite his initial doubts about marrying so quickly, everything clicked on their wedding day. They exchanged vows and started on what promised to be some of the happiest years of their lives. Though they keep their personal life private, their strong connection suggests they are likely still happily married.

Chloé is a physiotherapist based in Paris, France, where she helps clients maintain health and mobility. Beyond her profession, she pursues creative passions like modeling and sometimes likes to sing as well. She is proud of her Vietnamese and Guadeloupean heritage and tries to imbibe it in her everyday life. Alexandre works as an IT Manager, applying his skills in technology with dedication. Outside of work, he is an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his free time hiking, climbing, and exploring nature. Together, they maintain active and fulfilling lifestyles, blending careers, hobbies, and shared adventures that keep them going.

Thomas and Kim Are No Longer Connected With Each Other

For Thomas Belmonte, the most important thing was finding someone who would embrace his role as a father and love his young daughter as part of their life together. When he met Kim Musano, he felt that possibility become real and began to picture a shared future with her. However, once they left the experiment, their differences became clearer. Thomas believed their lifestyles were too far apart, while Kim felt he didn’t always consider her perspective. On their wedding day, Kim chose to say no and explained that it didn’t feel like the right decision. Thomas questioned whether his life had been too intense. Since then, the two have kept their distance, and it appears their relationship has ended for good.

Kim Musano has built a thriving career in the legal and real estate sectors. After completing advanced studies in banking, finance, and law, she gained valuable experience as a Notary’s Clerk before stepping into a leadership role at 137 Notaires. Today, she balances her work as a Real Estate Lawyer with her passion for advising and investing in property, creating a multifaceted professional life. Thomas Belmonte, meanwhile, has blended craftsmanship and entrepreneurship over the years. Following his early training, he explored construction management, sales, and business ownership. Currently, he works as an interior designer, prioritizing quality time with his daughter, Charlie.

Jonathan and Cynthia’s Relationship Ended in the Middle of the Season

Cynthia Kalela and Jonathan Debrose-Olivier hit it off instantly in the pods, their conversations filled with energy, humor, and easy chemistry, making it seem like they were destined for each other. When they finally met face-to-face, Cynthia’s insecurity about being taller surfaced, but Jonathan reassured her that it didn’t bother him. She later admitted she had once preferred taller men, but meeting him changed her perspective. Their honeymoon, however, was rocky, with arguments beginning when Cynthia wore heels and Jonathan worried it might draw ridicule. She felt he was overreacting, while he believed she dismissed his feelings. After several late-night disagreements, they decided to split. Although Cynthia later hinted at rekindling things, the pair stayed apart and did not revisit their romance.

Cynthia is thriving as a Luxury Sales Consultant at Ecliana, where she curates premium experiences for her clients. Alongside her career, she is gradually carving a niche for herself as a digital creator and shares glimpses of her personal style, daily life, and moments with her adorable kitten. Her social media presence reflects her love for fashion and her growing influence. Jonathan, meanwhile, has built a fulfilling career as a chef, combining creativity and passion in the kitchen. Outside of work, he is an avid football enthusiast and a devoted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporter. He runs a dedicated Instagram page and a YouTube channel where he shares commentary, insights, and discussions about the sport he loves.

Sabrina and Van-My Seem to Have Parted Ways for Good

Sabrina Sek and Van-My Maurice Nguyen’s story on the season started slowly and it was built on trust rather than quick sparks. Though initially reserved, Van-My gradually opened up during the conversations in the pods, where they discovered shared experiences of past heartbreak and a mutual emphasis on loyalty. They had a great honeymoon, but the real world was quite different. Van-My often felt that Sabrina was jealous and possessive and they had a public argument, which did not go down well with him. They had some sweet moments as well, but in the end, Van-My chose not to marry. He said that the timing did not feel right to him. The two of them have not spoken publicly about the status of their relationship, but it does seem like they have parted ways for good, and there are no chances of a reconciliation.

Sabrina is currently working as a Real Estate Asset Analyst at Exolano, where she manages property portfolios and strategic investments. Outside of work, she has a passion for fitness and regularly hits the gym to stay active and in shape. She also enjoys traveling and exploring new destinations whenever she gets the chance. Van-My, on the other hand, is an experienced osteopathic practitioner who has been practicing at the Val d’Europe Park Medical Center. He earned his French Osteopathy Diploma (DO) from the Paris Est Higher Institute of Osteopathy and continues to dedicate himself to helping patients improve their well-being.

Charles and Julie Are Probably Enjoying Life as Newlyweds

Despite a few early challenges in the pods, Julie May and Charles Marsigny soon discovered a deep emotional connection and felt ready to take the next step toward marriage. When they finally met in person, Julie admitted that Charles wasn’t the type of man she usually gravitated toward. However, she gave herself time to process her emotions and gradually recognized how much he genuinely cared for her. Their relationship thrived, both emotionally and physically, confirming to Julie that she had chosen well. Though Charles asked for more time before reaching a final decision, they ultimately exchanged heartfelt vows on their wedding day. While they have kept much of their journey private, there is a high chance that they are happily married to date.

Julie is based out of Paris, France, and she works as an Event Creator, curating events for renowned international brands and helping bring their visions to life. Outside of her career, she focuses on health, movement, and traveling to new destinations, seeing these as ways to grow and recharge. Charles, who has been independent since his teenage years, is a Paris-based tech founder. His company, Wooster, is a platform designed to simplify the process of building and improving websites. When not working on his startup, Charles channels his energy into martial arts and boxing, staying disciplined and competitive outside of work.

Tatiana and Yannick Have Chosen to Pursue Their Own Paths in Life Independently

Tatiana Bazin, a divorced mother of a young son, hadn’t made love a priority in her life. Coming into the season, however, she was ready to find a meaningful connection. After a few unsuccessful matches, she met Yannick Rikko Yamanga and felt a real compatibility with him. From the moment he first saw her, he declared she was his future wife, and the two quickly became smitten with each other. But once they moved in together, small disagreements escalated into major arguments. Tatiana’s commitments to her work and son left her with little free time, and Yannick felt she was constantly defensive. Eventually, Tatiana chose to end the relationship mid-experiment, deciding not to invest in something she couldn’t see lasting long-term. The two have since broken up and are no longer connected socially.

Tatiana is an entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of TatianaB Cosmetics, a haircare brand she has successfully run since 2010. Alongside her business, she operates Le Coeur Rose Association, a philanthropic initiative that collects and distributes beauty and hygiene products to young women across Africa. She continues to be based in Paris, France, balancing her work and advocacy. Yannick, meanwhile, works as a Lighting and LED Engineer at Street Communication, a role he has held since 2012, which requires him to operate between Paris and Boston, Massachusetts. He is also a Special Effects Producer for Virtual Production House and the owner of Pompom Chaumont, a cozy Parisian coffee shop that reflects his entrepreneurial and creative spirit.

