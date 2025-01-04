With Netflix’s ‘Live is Blind: Germany’ being yet another spin-off of the original ‘Love is Blind’ series, we get a few more intense, heartwarming, and dramatic love stories. After all, this dating show follows a group of singles as they step into a social experiment in which the entire physicality of relationships is removed. To find their soulmate, they have to bare their souls and try to connect with another person— they must get engaged before meeting them face-to-face.

After the reveal, the new couples get to test their relationship over a period of four weeks before they decide whether they are ready to legally promise one another forever or not. This version is actually hosted by real-life married couple Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and her husband Christian Wackert, who help guide the contestants as they navigate all aspects of the relationship within a short period of time. Amidst everything, though, there is no denying that we also get captivated by the scenic visuals of the places where the couples stay or visit during their dates.

Love is Blind: Germany Filming Locations

While many believe that Love is Blind: Germany was filmed entirely in Germany, that’s actually not at all the case. Instead, each section of this original was shot in different locations across Europe. Initially, the singles were flown out to Stockholm, Sweden, where a set for the pods had already been established. Then, once engaged, the couples had their romantic retreat in Crete, Greece, before they returned to the real world in Berlin, Germany.

Stockholm, Sweden

While it’s unclear precisely what studio was the home for the ‘Love is Blind’ pods in Stockholm, Sweden, that’s where the singles traveled to so as to undergo this initial phase of the experiment. After all, ‘Love is Blind: Sweden’ was also filmed here, and there are several other productions that were shot in this beautiful location thanks to its easy access and the local talents available.

Crete, Greece

Once the couples had all gotten engaged, they flew to the wondrous island of Crete in Greece for a 3-day romantic getaway to help their emotional connection become physical. They thus stayed at the beautiful Elounda Peninsula, a 5-star luxury resort at Pigadakia, Schisma Elountas 720 53, Greece. The nearby locations also served as filming locations for the couples to have one-on-one dates.

We should mention that the area of Elounda in Crete is so outrightly beautiful that it has served as a location for many other films and TV Shows, too. These include the 964 Wald-Disney film ‘The Moon-Spinners,’ the 1970s BBC show ‘Who Pays the Ferryman?’ a Greek miniseries called ‘The Island, ‘the 2010s series ‘James Martin’s Mediterranean,’ and several episodes of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette.’

Berlin, German

Once the couples have had a few days to settle down with one another during the getaway, they return to the real world to spend another few weeks together, and they have to make their final decision. For this, they are all given an apartment in Berlin, Germany, from where they can fall into a routine, work, have a social life, and much more. Therefore, several local establishments from this area play a key role in this original, and several landmarks can also be seen at one point or another.

Some of these landmarks include the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag Building, and the Checkpoint Charlie crossing point. As for the films or TV shows shot in this city, a few of them are the 20117 spy flick ‘Atomic Blonde,’ the incredible series that ran from 2017 to 2025 ‘Babylon Berlin,’ and the 2004 blockbuster ‘The Bourne Supremacy,’ amongst many, many others.

