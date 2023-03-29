Love Island UK Season 9: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Love Island‘ is an exciting dating reality show that brings together a group of singles onto an island or a resort before cutting them off from the outside world. However, herein lies the catch, as every single contestant must remain coupled up with another throughout the competition to survive. While pairings can be formed based on love, friendship, or even convenience, anyone found without a partner after a recoupling session is eliminated.

The couples also face elimination through public voting, while the last pair standing is crowned the winner. Season 9 of ‘Love Island: UK’ introduced us to several interesting participants, including Kai Fagan, Sanam Harrinanan, and Tom Clare, amongst others. Yet, with the cameras now turned away, fans are eager to find out if the couples are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan Still Together?

In the beginning, Kai attempted to explore his options on the island and chose to couple with Tanyel Revan. Furthermore, he even went on to partner up with Anna-May Robey, Samie Elishi, and Olivia Hawkins before meeting Sanam Harrinanan during the Casa Amor event. Interestingly, Kai and Sanam took to each other immediately and decided to become a couple during the recoupling ceremony on Day 32. On top of it, the two even began dating exclusively while on the show and easily made it into the finals, where they were declared the winners.

After earning £50,000 in prize money, Kai and Sanam revealed that they had plans to spend some of their winnings on a romantic getaway. However, the two knew they had to use the money sparingly as it could help them build a life together in the future. Nevertheless, we are happy to report that the couple is together and still going strong.

In fact, they love sharing the memories they make together, with Kai branding the “past few days” as a dream while Sanam mentioned how she had never featured a guy so extensively on her social media profile. Moreover, on March 20, 2023, the two appeared to get engaged while on BBC’s Asian Network Radio but later confirmed that the proposal was a joke. Hence, Kai and Sanam are currently in a committed relationship and looking forward to building a life together.

Are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins Still Together?

Interestingly, Ron and Lana chose to pair up with each other on the first day of the show. Yet, the initial coupling did not last long, as Lana went on to explore connections with Will Young, Aaron Waters, and Casey O’Gorman, while Ron was interested in Tanyel Revan and Ellie Spence. However, during the sixth recoupling ceremony on Day 24, Ron and Lana found their way back to each other and decided to become exclusive for the rest of the show.

Ron and Lana’s relationship managed to survive the Casa Amor event, and they eventually entered the final, only to finish as the first runner-up. From the looks of it, the two are still together, although sources claim they had a fallout soon after their exit from the show. Subsequently, The Sun mentioned that the couple got into a massive altercation right before filming the reunion episode, and things got so bad that the producers had to step in and take control of the situation.

Moreover, the news outlet also stated that both Ron and Lana returned to their respective homes after the fight. However, we are happy to report that the couple has since buried the hatchet and even celebrated their one-month anniversary on March 26, 2023. On top of it, they love sharing the memories they make on social media, and we hope happiness never eludes them in the future.

Where Are Samie Elishi and Tom Clare Now?

Since Samie entered the island after the first three recoupling ceremonies, Tom initially pursued a connection with Zara Lackenby-Brown. However, even though Samie and Tom were attracted to each other, once the former entered the show, they took some time to act on their feelings. In the meantime, they explored other options. Still, during the fifth recoupling ceremony on Day 21, the two decided to pair up together and were determined to make their relationship work.

It was genuinely heartwarming to witness their love blossom, and the couple even made it into the finals before ending in third place. Readers will be glad to know that Samie and Tom are together and still going strong. Although the pair chose not to make their relationship official right after filming wrapped, Tom soon revealed that he had taken Samie to meet his friends and family. On top of it, the two love sharing the memories they make on social media, and Samie even called Tom her favorite person. Well, it is lovely to witness the couple enjoy their lives, and we wish them the best for the years ahead.

Where Are Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga Now?

Shaq and Tanya had a fairytale beginning to their relationship as they fell in love at first sight. The moment Shaq saw Tanya on the show, he knew she was the one for him, and it did not take long for the two to connect on a deeper level. Hence, it wasn’t surprising when the pair decided to couple up on the first day. Throughout the show, Shaq and Tanya remained exclusive to each other and refused to explore connections with others. However, trouble struck during the Casa Amor event as Tanya found herself enamored with new contestant Martin Akinola.

One thing led to another, and Tanya coupled up with Martin while Shaq was left without a partner. However, during the eighth recoupling ceremony on Day 40, Tanya chose to return to Shaq, and the two entered the finals as a couple before finishing in fourth place. As far as their current standing is concerned, we have good news for fans shipping Tanya and Shaq, as the two are still together. Shaq has talked about starting a new life with his girlfriend.

Moreover, Shaq also mentioned he and Tanya have been enjoying a “once in a blue moon” kind of love. On the other hand, Tanya called her boyfriend her right hand and wrote, “I have a best friend in my boyfriend I can’t wait to fall deeper in love with you! If that’s even possible.” Moreover, the pair loves sharing the memories they make on social media, and we wish them the best for the coming years.

