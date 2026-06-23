Love Island USA Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

From sun-soaked dates and villa romances to emotional goodbyes, season 1 of CBS’ ‘Love Island USA’ introduces viewers to a social experiment in which a group of singles searches for love while living together under one roof. With every new arrival threatening established connections, it quickly puts every couple under pressure. The season premiered in 2019, featuring several singles, including Elizabeth Weber, Zachary “Zac” Mirabelli, Alexandra Stewart, Dylan Curry, Caroline “Caro” Viehweg, Raymond “Ray” Gantt, Emily Salch, and Weston Richey. Whether it was the slow-burning romances or the instant connections, these couples captured attention with their undeniable bonds.

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli Went Separate Ways Shortly After the Show

When Elizabeth Weber and Zachary Mirabelli, popularly known as Zac, met for the first time during the show, their instantaneous spark was undeniable. As they navigated challenges and expressed their love for one another, their genuine affection helped them become the season’s winners, receiving the $100,000 grand prize. After the show, they continued dating for a few months before parting ways in late 2019. Currently, Elizabeth and Zac no longer follow each other on Instagram, suggesting they have not remained in contact. Fortunately, the former has found love again in her soulmate, Gianni Settino. The pair got engaged on December 22, 2024, and reached another remarkable milestone when they officially married at the courthouse in January 2026.

As of writing, Elizabeth and Gianni are planning a summer wedding. Notably, her beautiful bridal shower and lively bachelorette party were held in June 2026. Professionally, she is thriving in Los Angeles, California, as a Content Creator with over 241K Instagram followers. Since September 2022, she has been working as a Freelance Content Creator for The Digital Department. Besides that, Elizabeth is also a Director of Influencer and Brand Partnerships at SWAN Beauty. In June 2026, she collaborated with Tacori to celebrate its Vintage Lace Bridal collection. Meanwhile, Zac has built a successful career in New York as a Model and Digital Creator, amassing over 147K followers on Instagram. Although he maintains a relatively low profile online, he often shares glimpses into his close bond with his sister, GG.

Alexandra Stewart and Dylan Curry Parted Ways on Amicable Terms in 2019

Alexandra “Alex” Stewart and Dylan Curry’s relationship on the show initially faced skepticism, but they soon proved everyone wrong by standing steadfast by each other. Eventually, they became the season’s runner-up and continued their connection after leaving the villa. Unfortunately, in November 2019, they announced that things were no longer working out between them and they had decided to split. Even after their breakup, they continue to follow each other on Instagram, indicating that they have remained friends despite their differences. Following that, Dylan got a second chance at love and got engaged to his longtime partner, Alanna, in April 2026. Professionally, Alexandra has been carving out a unique path as a Publicist at TMG International since December 2015.

In May 2020, Alexandra expanded her resume by becoming the co-host and producer of the ‘After The Island’ podcast, where they discuss the lives of the islanders after the show. In July 2025, she explored her creative side, leading her to release her first single, “Didn’t Deserve It.” Alexandra also runs her own YouTube channel with over 10.1K subscribers and has garnered more than 155K followers on Instagram. On the other hand, Dylan joined EarthCam, Inc. as a Southwest Sales Manager in September 2022. There, his experience helped him get promoted to Account Executive, and he continues to excel in that position. Alongside that, he is expanding his presence on Instagram, where he boasts over 88K followers. Away from work, his life revolves around his pup, Kona. Additionally, Dylan enjoys activities like surfing, snowboarding, and scuba diving.

Caro Viehweg And Ray Gantt Failed to Work Out Their Relationship in the Real World

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg (now known as Caroline Vie Lacad) and Raymond “Ray” Gantt developed a connection after Ray entered on Day 15. Their bond helped them secure the third position, and they decided to navigate their relationship after the show. Following that, they joined season 33 of ‘The Amazing Race’ as one of the teams, but things took a turn when its production was halted during the pandemic. Their long-distance relationship sadly crumbled, resulting in their breakup before the shooting resumed. Since then, both of them have moved on with their respective lives without maintaining contact. By 2022, Caro crossed paths with the love of her life, Rene Lacad, and they finally shared their vows on September 28, 2023.

On April 13, 2024, Caro and Rene welcomed their beautiful daughter, Amina Vie Lacad. In February 2026, Caro and Rene joyfully announced that they were expecting their second child. Beyond that, the former is thriving as an Influencer with more than 526K followers on Instagram. Besides that, she runs her own YouTube channel with over 48.1K subscribers. Across both platforms, Caro shares her journey of growth and self-discovery as a mother. On Instagram, she also promotes her Amazon Storefront and collaborates with fashion brands, such as SKIMS. She always prioritizes spending quality time with her daughter and husband, from visiting vibrant beaches in Florida to going on long drives.

As of writing, Ray is focused on building his presence as a content creator and reality TV personality. He has amassed a large community on Instagram, with over 103K followers. By 2022, he appeared on ‘Ex On the Beach,’ which was followed by his participation in season 1 of ‘Love Island Games’ the following year. In 2025, Ray expanded his reality TV portfolio by appearing in season 3 of ‘Perfect Match.’ Away from the spotlight, he is a fitness enthusiast who works out frequently. In March 2026, he experienced a setback when he tore his Achilles tendon. Yet, the 30-year-old enjoyed a getaway to Sint Maarten in May 2026. In June 2026, Ray had his cast removed, completing a major part of his recovery.

Emily Salch and Weston Richey Called it Quits After a Rollercoaster Connection

Weston Richey had been exploring other connections on the show when he first met Emily Salch in episode 15. After she asked him out on a date, they quickly found themselves drawn to each other and finished in fourth place. After the show, they continued navigating their relationship but soon faced multiple obstacles. After a tumultuous relationship, Emily confirmed in one of her YouTube videos in early 2020 that they had ended their relationship for good. However, they continue to follow each other on Instagram, suggesting they may have remained friends after the split. Today, both of them seem to be enjoying their single lives separately.

Emily has established herself as an entrepreneur by co-founding her own health/beauty brand, Face-y Company. She has become quite popular on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram, where she boasts over 565.2K and 144K followers, respectively. She can be found enthusiastically posing for talented photographers. Emily has steadily gained over 8.34K subscribers on her YouTube channel and uses her OnlyFans account as an extra source of income. A devoted music fan, she attended the Coachella Music Festival in April 2026. Over the years, she has traveled to several exotic destinations, including France and Morocco. Besides that, Emily often takes her adorable pup, Nala, to several of her adventures.

Meanwhile, Weston has built his own brand centered around fitness, production, and personal development. Currently, he runs his clothing line, Xclusiv Threads, and a production venture, Xclusiv Productions. Besides hosting his own podcast, ‘XV Podcast,’ he also works as a life coach at his business, Xclusiv Life, helping individuals improve their physical well-being and mindset. Besides that, Weston has gained more than 218K followers on Instagram, where he promotes his ventures. In June 2026, he appeared on the ‘He Said G Said’ podcast, where he discussed his lifestyle. He is a fitness enthusiast who always maintains a strict fitness routine and a balanced diet.

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