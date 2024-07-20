Love Island USA Season 6: Who Are Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ brings together a group of eligible singles seeking true love and the chance to win the grand prize of $100,000. Through a series of fun games and challenges, public voting, and the arrival of “bombshells,” the connections on the show are put to the ultimate test, with only the strongest relationships surviving. The contestants who participated in the sixth season were enthusiastic, giving their all to make it all the way. After much drama, fights, breakups, and re-mingling, four couples made it to the finale, and for the fans, all of them were winners. However, whether the love that seemed so genuine and honest on screen has withstood the test of the real world remains to be seen.

Nicole and Kendall May Not be Together Anymore

One of the strongest and most adored couples of the season, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, felt they had indeed found their partners on the show. After Nicole arrived as a “bombshell” in the fifth episode, Kendall was immediately smitten by her, and when she chose to couple with him, she found an honest man who saw the world in her. While the connections of other couples seemed shaky and unsure during the Casa Amor segment, Nicole and Kendall stayed loyal and emerged unscathed from the ultimate test. They even went exclusive on the series, declaring they were not interested in looking any further. For the fans and even the other contestants, they proved to be the ultimate couple goals with their cute gestures and the small efforts they made to show each other their love.

It appears that Kendall and Nicole are no longer romantically involved, though they have remained friends. Alternatively, they might be keeping their relationship away from the public eye to enjoy some peaceful time together. However, the lack of interaction on social media—such as liking each other’s posts, commenting, or posing together—suggests they are keeping their distance. For now, Kendall is staying in Texas, continuing his work as a Territory Manager for InMode, a company that deals with medical devices. Nicole is an Associate Account Executive with MiMedx, based in California.

JaNa and Kenny Are Living in Different Cities

JaNa Craig was very disappointed when her connections were not working out at the beginning of the season. Whether it was Coye Simmons, Connor Newsum, or Hakeem White, she felt love would evade her in the competition. However, when Kenny Rodriguez made his entrance as a “bombshell” in episode 14 and gave her his undivided attention, she knew she had found the right man. Even when Kenny went to Casa Amor and met new female contestants, causing JaNa to fear she would be slighted, he returned and apologized. He said that seeing her in person put things in perspective. Moved by the honesty of his confession, JaNa forgave him. From then on, they remained steadfastly by each other’s side, ultimately entering the finale together.

JaNa and Kenny have not made any official announcements about their relationship and seem to be keeping it under wraps for now. They still follow each other on social media, and Kenny even posted an edited video showing their time together in the villa. JaNa fans are rooting for the relationship, but the couple wants to keep things private. Although they formalized and closed off their relationship during the season, whether they did so in real life is still an open question. JaNa runs her own company, JC Ventures LLC, in Nevada and is also a day trader. At the same time, Kenny is settled in Dallas, working as an Associate Accounts Manager and a fitness influencer. Managing a long-distance relationship might be challenging, but they might find a way if there’s a will.

Serena and Kordell Have Not Confirmed if They Are Officially Together

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham’s relationship went through significant trials and tribulations. At first, Serena was unsure whether she liked Kordell, who was just a platonic friend, while Kordell was vying for her affection. She even ended their connection at one point but later told him she was someone who took time to develop romantic feelings and began showing interest in him. When Kordell went to Casa Amor and brought Daia back, Serena was hurt, and Kordell realized it was a mistake. It took some time for things to heal, but Serena eventually forgave him, and they closed off their relationship. Entering the finale hand in hand, they seemed like one of the couples who had been through the most, which strengthened their connection.

Like the other contestants on the season, Serena and Kordell have not posted any pictures or indicated whether they are still together. They still need to clarify the status of their relationship with their fans. Given their genuine interest in each other during the season, they may be enjoying more private moments together. However, sustaining a relationship that began on reality TV can be challenging. Despite this, their ongoing connection is evident as they follow each other on social media. Serena continues her role as a Media Planner at Moonbug Entertainment and has moved to LA to further her career. Kordell is working to build his career as a fashion model, and the proximity of his profession to LA might help them stay in touch.

Leah and Miguel Might Be Avoiding Public Attention

When Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi first coupled up, many wondered about the longevity of their connection. Leah had been heartbroken over Rob and had ended things with Connor Newsum over an unspecified issue, suggesting she wasn’t entirely over her past feelings. However, with Miguel, she found joy and could be herself, laughing and being playful. Despite her disappointment when Miguel returned from Casa Amor with Sierra, Leah remained single. Miguel soon reached out, and they reconnected, giving their relationship another chance. Their renewed connection blossomed, making them a fan favorite and leading them to the finale together.

Despite Leah and Miguel appearing to overcome many challenges and find their footing, it seems they are no longer together. They don’t follow each other on social media or show any visible connection, which might suggest they are being cautious about their privacy. Whether they have remained friends remains unclear, as only Leah or Miguel could provide insight into their post-filming relationship. Leah is currently based in California, pursuing a career in veterinary medicine, while Miguel spends most of his time in London as a fitness model. Their differing locations could contribute to the difficulty in maintaining their connection, and only time will reveal whether they’ve managed to navigate these hurdles.

