Love Island USA Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Season 2 of CBS’ ‘Love Island USA’ brought together a group of singles in search of love in Las Vegas, Nevada. Living together in a luxurious villa, they navigated a whirlwind of romantic connections, dramatic recouplings, and public votes, while trying to build relationships strong enough to survive the competition and the real world. The top four couples from the season were Caleb Corprew and Justine Joy Ndiba; Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks; Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas; and Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman. Their relationships appeared promising, leaving the viewers hopeful about their future in the real world after the show.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew’s Connection Didn’t Last Beyond the Show

Justine Joy Ndiba had been unlucky in her connections, but that changed when Caleb Corprew entered the picture. As their relationship blossomed, their chemistry helped them become the season 2 winners. After that, they did their best to maintain their bond despite the long distance, but sadly, in January 2021, they announced their breakup and asked for privacy as they processed their emotions. Since then, they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which suggests they are no longer in contact. Today, Justine has built an impressive career as a television personality, model, and content creator, cultivating over 672K followers on Instagram. She usually shares content revolving around fashion, beauty, and lifestyle on that platform. Justine is also the host of her podcast, ‘Just Sayin’ With Justine.’

After her appearance on the show, Justine participated in season 1 of ‘Love Island Games’ and became the winner alongside Jack Fowler. She returned for the second season of the same show and was crowned runner-up alongside another participant. Beyond that, she has been working as a model, walking the runway for the brand Kittenish. Justine was also featured in the April/May 2026 issue of Sense and Style Magazine. Caleb has focused on entrepreneurship, serving as co-founder of Txi ai, an AI-powered copy automation and optimization platform. He currently has over 235K followers on Instagram, where he showcases his bond with his two beloved little sisters. A sports enthusiast, Caleb cheers on his favorite sports teams.

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks Have Likely Not Maintained Any Contact

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks seemed to form a strong bond in the early stages of the season. Despite moments of doubt, they stuck together and emerged as the runners-up of the season. Unfortunately, their romance lasted only a few months after the show, as they confirmed their breakup in January 2021. Following that, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, suggesting they might not have parted ways on amicable terms. Following the show, Cely has continued to build her identity as a reality TV personality, appearing in season 1 of ‘Love Island Games.’ Besides that, she has also participated in ‘The Challenge: USA’ (2022) and ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ (2025). Today, Cely is making her mark as a Content Creator with 774K followers on Instagram and 101K subscribers on YouTube.

Beyond reality TV, Cely has pursued her passion for music and released her song and music video of “Dumb Stupid.” In June 2026, she announced that her new song, “8,” would be released on June 26. Meanwhile, Johnny is thriving as a fitness influencer and athlete, who has garnered more than 552K Instagram followers. He is currently associated with the brand YoungLA and often collaborates with ventures such as Tailgate Beach Club and GHOST Energy. Apart from that, Johnny participated in season 1 and season 2 of ‘Love Island Games’ and ‘The Challenge.’ Moreover, he appears as an actor on the TV series ‘Link,’ and the movie ‘Keily: Homecoming Dweeb.’ In his personal life, he remains dedicated to his beloved daughter, Elena Luna Middlebrooks, who was born in April 2024. However, Johnny has chosen to keep Elena’s mother’s identity under wraps.

Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb’s Brief Connection Ended Shortly After the Show

Throughout the season, Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb explored their connection with other cast members, but they gradually reunited late in the season. Yet their undeniable bond quickly helped them finish in third place. As they stepped into the real world, they tried to work on their newly formed bond, but the foundation seemed too shaky, leading to their breakup in November 2020. Consequently, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating that they have chosen to go their separate ways without maintaining any contact. As of writing, Moira has carved out a successful career as an Instagram influencer, building a 197K-strong community on the platform. In August 2024, she became the Brand Ambassador of Avana Plastic Surgery and continues to flourish in that role.

In June 2026, Moira shared about the Royalton CHIC Cancun Resort on her Instagram page. Shortly after, she attended the Miami Swim Week. In her free time, she immerses herself in the beauty of the beaches in Miami, Florida. On the other hand, Calvin is developing his own identity as an artist and frequently performs at events. He has eventually expanded his fanbase, helping him gain more than 174K followers on Instagram. Additionally, he has a Cameo account, which helps him connect closely with his followers. In May 2026, he participated in a commercial photoshoot with renowned photographer Andrew Parsons and is associated with the Tha Stub Club community. Besides that, he considers his parents and siblings as the anchors of his world. As a music lover, Calvin enjoys attending concerts by his favorite artists with his friends.

Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez Are Thriving in Their Respective Lives Separately

Carrington Rodriguez initially explored a bond with another cast member before Laurel Goldman entered the villa. As sparks flew between them, their connection grew increasingly promising, earning them fourth place. After the cameras stopped rolling, they began working toward making their relationship official, but things changed when the challenges became too much to overcome. Consequently, they decided to split in December 2020. By the following year, Laurel found love once again with her soulmate, Bryce, and it appears they have continued to grow in their relationship.

Currently, Laurel has built a thriving career as a Lifestyle Influencer on Instagram with over 147K followers. This year, she plans to launch her own lifestyle brand, Laurel Bleu Lifestyle’s “Her Muse” collection. As of writing, she uses her Instagram page to promote several brands, including Ulta Beauty, Bioelements, The Farmer’s Dog, and Lamel. On the platform, Laurel also shares her Amazon Storefront, showcasing her favorite products. In June 2026, she did a paid partnership with Braun Beauty. Beyond that, she is an avid traveler who visited the vibrant beaches of the Bahamas and Cancun, Mexico, in May 2026. The music enthusiast also attended the Coachella Music Festival in April 2026.

Carrington has continued to expand his presence as a Digital Creator, gaining a follower count of over 291K and 117.5K on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. Besides appearing on this show, he further established his name in the world of reality TV by appearing on season 1 of ‘Love Island Games’ and season 3 of ‘Love Island: All Stars.’ When he isn’t busy with his professional life, he finds his way to the soccer field, which keeps him in his prime condition. The globetrotter has explored different corners of the world, namely the beautiful landscapes of Italy in September 2025. It was followed by Carrington’s trip to London, England, and Paris, France, in March 2026.

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