Are Sol and Caleb From Love Island USA Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ encourages its cast members to form romantic connections, but the biggest prize hanging over the villa is the winning title itself. In order to get there, many contestants end up entering “friendship couples” or forming alliances that help strengthen their overall position in the game. In season 8, Sol Dean and Caleb McDaniel entered the villa at the same time as bombshells. While they both made efforts to explore connections with other islanders, they eventually found themselves beside each other and soon realized that it was a beneficial position to be in and one that could potentially take them far in the competition.

Sol and Caleb Entered the Villa as Bombshells Together

Sol Dean and Caleb McDaniel entered the villa as bombshells a few episodes into the season and immediately shook things up. While Sol had her eyes on Sincere Rhea and broke up his coupling with Melanie Moreno, Caleb also found himself in a promising position. He was able to build a strong connection with Kenzie Annis, who was coupled up with Corbin Mims. The two of them respectively paired up with those islanders, but things did not work out in their favor. Sincere left Sol to recouple with Melanie, and Kenzie ultimately chose her former partner, Corbin, leaving Caleb single.

At the recoupling that followed, Sol and Caleb decided that the best way to ensure their survival in the game would be to come together and form a “friendship couple.” They hoped it would give them more time to develop new connections, but audience votes soon intervened. The contestants with the highest number of votes were given the power to eliminate an islander, and the male contestants chose Sol, believing that her connection with Caleb was the weakest. When she left the season, Sol said that she had been put out of her misery because she had been unable to find a genuine connection and urged her fellow castmates to be more tolerant and open toward the arrival of bombshells.

Sol and Caleb Have Ended Their Partnership

Sol and Caleb were never truly attracted to each other. Even though they entered the villa together and even discussed the possibility of coupling up shortly after arriving, they ultimately found themselves interested in other people. Caleb’s feelings for Kenzie were quite strong, something that became evident in the heartfelt letter he wrote to her, while Sol never seemed to develop strong feelings for anyone in the villa. Their connection was never built on any deep romantic interest, and now that Sol is no longer in the villa, Caleb may choose to pursue someone else and could find a genuine partner with the arrival of the new bombshells. The two remain friends, and having shared such a unique experience together will likely keep their bond special. However, it is safe to say that their relationship is far more likely to remain platonic than turn into anything romantic.

Sol and Caleb Are Respectively Making Their Careers in the Modleing Industry

https://www.instagram.com/itssoll/reel/DW6jqD8Corz/?hl=en

Sol Dean is a fashion model represented by Photogenics LA and has built a career around her love for fashion. Beyond modeling, she enjoys painting, writing, and singing and has worked across runway, e-commerce, and print campaigns. Her career reached a milestone in December 2025 when she landed her first magazine cover feature with Numéro New York. Sol has also collaborated with a variety of fashion labels and designers as she continues to establish herself in the industry. To supplement her income while pursuing her dreams, she also works at the front desk of a gym and remains focused on growing her profile in the fashion world.

Caleb McDaniel is originally from Charleston, South Carolina, and has a background as both a baseball player and a runner. Athleticism has long been a major part of his life and has helped shape his disciplined and competitive mindset. Professionally, he has worked as an electrical technician while also exploring opportunities in modeling and content creation. Caleb has steadily been building his social media presence and using digital platforms to expand his reach and create new opportunities for himself.

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