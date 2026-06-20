Are Kayda and Zach From Love Island Still Together?

There have been many couples on Hulu’s ‘Love Island USA’ whose connections have managed to withstand the challenges of an entire season. Often, an initial attraction lays the foundation for a love story that gradually wins over viewers. In season 8, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou followed a similar path. While the way they came together initially raised a few eyebrows among both Islanders and fans, once they decided to pursue each other, they rarely left one another’s side. From that point forward, they remained committed to the choice they had made and never really strayed from their connection.

Kayda and Zach Got to Spend Some Time Away From Fellow Islanders

When Zach Georgiou was asked to choose a partner at the beginning of the season, he picked Kenzie Annis. She was interested in him, but when bombshell Kayda Bosse entered the villa, Zach began to question the choice he had made. He was immediately drawn to Kayda, and when she invited him to spend a day with her in a secluded villa, he eagerly accepted. Zach explained that although he was coupled up with Kenzie, their connection was still new, and he wanted to explore what he might have with Kayda as well.

Kayda was pleased with his decision, and from that point on, the two rarely strayed from each other. No recoupling ceremony or new bombshell was able to shake the foundation of their relationship. In fact, their connection appeared so strong that when the Islanders were asked to vote for a couple to send to a private villa for some alone time, they chose Kayda and Zach. She was excited about the opportunity to spend time away from the villa and its constant attention. However, once they arrived, Zach admitted that he was not ready to take their physical intimacy any further. He explained that he did not want to hurt her if another bombshell entered the villa and he felt compelled to explore a new connection. His comments left Kayda confused, as she struggled to understand how Zach truly saw the future of their relationship.

Kayda and Zach Seem to Still be a Couple

Zach’s comment about potentially exploring a connection with a hypothetical future bombshell was not something that sat well with Kayda. It gave the impression that he was not completely invested in what they had and that he was still considering the possibility of future romantic opportunities with other Islanders. His history with Kenzie Annis and the way he moved on from that connection without much hesitation is also worth noting. However, there has never been a moment with Kayda that has genuinely called Zach’s intentions into question. While Kayda appears to be fully locked into the relationship, there remains a possibility that the two are viewing it from slightly different perspectives.

At the same time, Zach has remained loyal to Kayda and has not strayed from their connection. He has made a genuine effort to get to know her on a deeper level and build something meaningful with her, and there seems to be very little standing in their way. It is entirely possible that his comment was interpreted differently from how he intended it. Strong couples in the villa have faced moments of uncertainty before, and Zach and Kayda seem far more likely to stay together than apart. As one of the strongest pairings in the villa, they also have a very real chance of making it to the end and potentially winning the title.

Kayda is Employed as a Business Manager and Zach is a Full-Time Digital Creator

In 2023, Kayda Bosse was listed on the NCSA College Recruiting platform while attending Manchester Central High School. She initially had an interest in competing at the Division II collegiate level before ultimately pursuing a different path. She has since modeled in New York and currently works as a Business Manager for Capital Life and Retirement Benefits. Alongside her professional career, Kayda has developed a significant presence on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares lifestyle and fashion content. Her social media influence has helped her build a growing public profile.

Zach Georgiou is a content creator and aspiring actor who has been building his presence in the entertainment world. He also has a well-known connection to reality television through his older brother, Charlie Georgiou, a former ‘Love Island’ star whose success may have inspired Zach’s own ambitions in the industry. Beyond content creation, Zach has indicated that he has experience working in the physical fitness sector, particularly helping older clients maintain their health and mobility. Splitting his time between Birmingham and Adelaide, he has pursued a variety of opportunities while developing his personal brand.

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