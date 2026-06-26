Why was Alannah Keyser Removed From Love Island?

The contestants on Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ go through a rigorous vetting process before entering the villa. The aim is not only to separate those genuinely looking for a connection from people seeking attention or trying to use the platform for personal gain, but also to ensure that the cast reflects the values and standards the series wants to uphold. In season 8, Alannah Keyser entered the villa as one of the Casa Amor bombshells and initially seemed ready to make an impact. However, her time on the show was unexpectedly cut short. After appearing in only a handful of episodes, it was announced without any detailed explanation that she had left the villa.

Alannah Keyser Did Not Get More Than a Day in Casa Amor

Alannah Keyser entered Casa Amor as one of the new bombshells and quickly formed a connection with Zach Georgiou. Although she was not featured heavily in her first episode, it was clear that Zach was interested in getting to know her, and the two even shared a kiss. However, her time in the villa was cut short almost as soon as it began. In the following episode, the season’s narrator briefly announced that Alannah had left Casa Amor and would not be returning. Even so, she did not leave without creating some drama. A clip showing her getting close to Zach was later shown to Kayda Bosse, Zach’s partner in the villa. While the fallout from that moment had the potential to affect several relationships, Alannah herself was no longer around to be part of it.

Alannah Keyser’s Past Videos Led to Her Removal From the Reality TV Series

Alannah Keyser’s exit from the villa did not happen without reason. Shortly after her appearance as one of the Casa Amor bombshells, old videos began circulating online that showed her singing along to Roddy Ricch’s 2019 song “The Box” and saying the N-word aloud. Around the same time, screenshots allegedly showing her using a racial slur in a social media post also surfaced and spread across social media. The controversy quickly gained attention, and viewers began questioning how she had made it through the casting process. Peacock later stated that while contestants do go through extensive background checks, the material in question was not accessible during vetting because it had not been publicly available at the time.

This is not the first time contestants have been removed from the series due to their past actions. Earlier in the season, Vasana Montgomery was also taken out after a video resurfaced showing her using a racial slur. The production spokesperson has made it clear that there is a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior. Following her exit, Alannah is currently studying Film/Cinema/Video Studies at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. She has worked as an intern at Pressman Film, where she was involved in social media and TikTok marketing. She has also previously worked with the World of Kids Talent agency from 2017 to 2021, and later held roles with Next Models Management and LA Models. She has not publicly addressed the situation and continues to maintain her social media presence without commenting on the controversy.

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