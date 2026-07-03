Are Priya and Aidan From Love Island UK Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ highlights a side of romance that develops remarkably quickly, but the intense pressure and environment of the villa often make those emotions feel especially powerful. Priya Jaswal made a memorable entrance as one of the first bombshells and soon began forming connections within the villa. However, when her heart was broken and she found herself feeling isolated, the one person who consistently remained by her side was Aidan Murphy. Someone she had always viewed as a friend suddenly became a source of comfort and support. It made Priya consider the possibility of something more between them.

Priya and Aidan Coupled Up to Save Themselves From Elimination

Aidan Murphy was one of the first Islanders to enter the villa. He coupled up several times with Yasmin Hadlow, but their connection did not last for very long. As new bombshells arrived, Aidan explored a number of other potential relationships. On the other hand, Priya Jaswal entered the villa as a bombshell early in the season. For her first coupling, she went on a date with Samraj Toor and saved him from elimination. Even then, she made it clear that her feelings were genuine and that she wanted to get to know him better. What followed was an intense connection between Priya and Samraj, though it was far from smooth sailing. Meanwhile, Aidan found a connection with Tina Stinnes and coupled up with her, while Priya eventually lost Samraj to Mica Harris. When the audience voted both Aidan and Priya at risk and Tina was eliminated, they found themselves in a fix. In an effort to keep their place in the villa, Aidan and Priya formed a couple that allowed them to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Priya and Aidan Seem to Have New Partners

While “friendship couples” are not uncommon in the villa and sometimes even lead to strong platonic relationships, Aidan and Priya were never really romantically interested in each other from the outset. However, when the situation demanded it, they chose to couple up and support one another. Despite that, it does not appear that their connection has developed into anything long-lasting. A glimpse into the upcoming episodes suggests that both of them form new connections during Casa Amor. As a result, it seems likely that they will return with different partners and give themselves another opportunity to find love. Priya was left heartbroken by Samraj’s decision, and Aidan proved to be a dependable friend during that difficult period. Even so, it appears that their bond never progressed much beyond friendship.

Priya is Making Her Way Ahead in Corporate Business and Aidan Has a Strong Real Estate Profile

Priya Jaswal works as a Business Development Manager, a role that typically involves identifying new opportunities, building relationships with clients, and helping businesses expand their reach. Beyond her professional career, Priya has built a strong presence on social media, particularly following her appearance on reality television. Her online platforms show her travels, lifestyle experiences, and moments from her day-to-day life. Through her content, she has connected with a growing audience that enjoys following her adventures and personal journey.

Aidan Murphy currently works as a Real Estate Advisor with AM Projects Ltd, operating in a hybrid and largely self-directed capacity. His work involves helping clients navigate property investments, acquisitions, and disposals, particularly in the area of high-value real estate. Based in Kent, England, Aidan has positioned himself as a property specialist with a strong understanding of the market. Outside of work, he appears to place importance on his faith and personal values. His religious beliefs play a meaningful role in his life and provide a foundation that guides all his decisions.

Read More: Are Tina and Aidan From Love Island UK Still Together?