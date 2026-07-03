Are Mica and Samraj From Love Island UK Still Together?

While there are couples on Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ who find the person they are looking for on the very first try, many others take a much longer route. In season 8, Mica Harris and Samraj Toor were drawn to each other from the beginning, but a series of complications stood in their way. As the season reached a critical stage, both of them were forced to reassess their feelings and confront the choices they had made. They had to decide whether separating from one another had been the right decision or if they had made a mistake by letting a promising connection slip away.

Mica and Samraj Kept Coming Back to Each Other Even When They Were Not Coupled

Mica Harris and Samraj Toor were among the original Islanders to enter the villa. In the very first coupling, when the women were asked to choose their partners, Mica picked Samraj and the two paired up. They remained together only briefly before the arrival of the bombshells changed the dynamic. Samraj went on to couple up with Priya Jaswal, while Mica formed a connection with George Knight. Priya and Samraj stayed together for quite some time, though their relationship was not without controversy. Meanwhile, as Mica explored other connections, she and Samraj frequently found their way back to each other for conversations and openly acknowledged that there was still mutual interest between them.

This inevitably ruffled a few feathers, particularly with Samraj’s partner at the time. The real turning point came when Mica found herself single in the villa and admitted to Samraj that she wished she had built something more lasting with him. She confessed that her head was still with him, and he responded with the same enthusiasm, telling her that he had missed her. At the next recoupling before Casa Amor, Samraj chose to partner with Mica, and even after the arrival of the new bombshells, both remained confident in the choice they had made.

Mica and Samraj Seem to be Making Their Relationship Work

Samraj and Mica have built a very strong foundation between them. They have been together, they have been apart, and they have experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout their time in the villa. While both explored different connections and gave other relationships a chance, neither ever completely lost sight of the other. There were numerous occasions when they came together simply to talk as friends or to express a lingering desire to be with one another. The fact that neither of them changed their mind after Casa Amor and that they have recoupled again since then suggests that they are taking this relationship seriously. Mica has also made it clear that she wants something genuine and long-lasting, and she could not think of anyone better suited to that than Samraj. Having gotten to know each other so deeply, it seems likely that they will continue as a couple and compete for the title together.

Mica is Studying in the UK and Samraj is a Budding Fashion Model

Mica Harris has said that she is a student, but she has largely kept her academic ambitions and achievements private, though it appears that she has studied at the University of Arizona. Now based in London, she only made the move there in 2023 and has since built a life for herself in the city. Originally from Barbados, Mica has embraced the opportunity to see the world on her own terms. In 2026 alone, she has traveled to places such as Brazil and Barcelona, with many more destinations still on her travel wish list.

Samraj Toor has built a career in both fashion and hospitality. He works as a fashion model represented by IMM Agency Group and Most Wanted Models, giving him opportunities across different markets. Alongside modeling, he has experience in hosting and hospitality, skills that have helped him develop a strong professional presence. Since September 2025, he has also been working full-time as an Operations Manager at Little India Gastro GmbH, a restaurant business connected to his family.

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