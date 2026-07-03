Why was Gabriel Garland Removed from Love Island?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ has provided a platform for many contestants chasing their dreams. It has proven to be a great launchpad for careers in the entertainment industry and numerous former cast members have gone on to build successful and high-profile careers. In season 13, Gabriel Garland entered the villa with similar ambitions, along with the hope of finding a partner with whom he could potentially win the season. However, his journey was cut unexpectedly short. Just a day after arriving, the host announced that Gabriel had been asked to leave the villa and would not be returning.

Gabriel Garland Spent Only a Day at Casa Amor as a Bombshell

Gabriel Garland was one of the bombshells who entered the villa during Casa Amor. He stated that he was looking for an emotionally mature woman who was not only confident but also humble. Gabriel also mentioned that he was generally attracted to people with dark features and hair, and the two female Islanders who had caught his attention were Jasmine Müller and Priya Jaswal. He was eager to explore potential connections with both of them, but he was given very little time to do so. Just a day after his arrival, it was announced that his time in Casa Amor had come to an end and that he would not be returning to the villa.

Several news outlets have reported that Gabriel was removed from the season after his name surfaced in connection with a 2019 stabbing case. According to publicly available court documents, the incident took place at a New Year’s Eve party in Southeast London, where two people were stabbed. A man named Vitor Mazzer was identified in relation to the attack. The documents further state that one of the victims had allegedly been involved in an altercation with Gabriel prior to the stabbing. However, he was never charged with or convicted of any crime connected to the incident. His alleged link to the case only came to public attention after he appeared on the season.

Gabriel Garland’s Removal Drew Mixed Reaction from the Audience

A spokesperson for the TV series stated that they would not be providing any further details regarding Gabriel Garland’s removal from the villa. The representative said, “We will not be commenting further out of a duty of care towards participants.” Gabriel’s departure sparked wider discussions about the reality TV series’ vetting process and how extensive it is before contestants are cast. At the same time, many people came to Gabriel’s defense, arguing that since he was never charged with or convicted of any offense connected to the case, his removal was not justified. Away from the controversy, Gabriel continues to work as a fashion model based in London. He has collaborated with brands such as Scuffers and others, and appears focused on building the next chapter of his career.

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