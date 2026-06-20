Are Jen and Gabriel From Love Island USA Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island USA’ always shakes up the villa with the arrival of bombshells. They have the power to change the course of the game in every possible way. In season 8, Jen Terry and Gabriel Vasconcelos both entered the villa as bombshells. While they did not form an immediate connection the moment they laid eyes on each other, a combination of their own growing interest and a series of unexpected events in the villa eventually brought them together and gave their relationship a strong beginning.

Jen and Gabriel’s Physical Intimacy Raised Some Eyebrows in the Villa

Gabriel Vasconcelos was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa. He quickly took a liking to Beatriz Hatz, and the two developed a strong connection. They appeared to be on solid ground until Jennifer “Jen” Terry arrived as another bombshell. Jen was interested in both Gabriel and Zach Georgiou, but Gabriel was clearly her first choice. Even though he was already coupled up, he gave Jen the opportunity to get to know him better, and the pair spent a considerable amount of time together.

The twist that ultimately brought them together came through audience voting. The public vote resulted in Gabriel being coupled up with Jen, while Beatriz was eliminated from the villa. Jen and Gabriel seemed to match each other’s energy perfectly and were even called out by fellow Islanders for appearing especially intimate. It looked as though they had found their person in the villa, but another audience vote soon changed everything. The girls with the highest number of votes were asked to choose a male Islander to eliminate, and Gabriel was the one they decided on. He left the villa while Jen remained behind.

Jen and Gabriel Have Most Likely Moved on From Each Other

Gabriel and Jen appeared to be a strong match from the moment they began exploring their connection. The two shared an easy rapport and often found it difficult to keep their hands off one another. Since Gabriel’s elimination, he has not revealed what the future holds for him. With Jen still in the villa, it is likely that she will continue exploring other connections in order to remain strong in the competition. While the possibility of the two reconnecting once the season ends and they are both outside the villa cannot be completely ruled out, the chances seem uncertain. They spent only a short period of time together, and circumstances may change. Jen could find a stronger connection with someone else, which makes it likely that this brief but memorable romance has reached its conclusion.

Jen and Gabriel Have Been Working as Models for Various Brands

Jen Terry has built a successful career as a professional model and is represented by major agencies, including Wilhelmina Models New York, Next Miami, and Natural Models in Los Angeles. Over the years, she has worked on campaigns for well-known brands such as Guess, Tecovas, and SKIMS. A familiar face on the fashion circuit, Jen has also become a regular at Miami Swim Week and has appeared in the event for three consecutive years. Beyond her reality television appearance, she has established herself as a rising figure in the modeling industry with a strong presence on social media and in the fashion world.

Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Gabriel Vasconcelos now calls Miami, Florida, home. He has built a career as a professional model, working with major brands including Nike, Reebok, and the jewelry company Age of Stones. His growing profile in the fashion industry also led to him walking in Philipp Plein’s runway show during Miami Fashion Week 2024. Outside of modeling, Gabriel has pursued a passion for music and regularly works as a DJ in Miami. With interests spanning various fields, he has developed a versatile career that continues to expand beyond the runway.

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