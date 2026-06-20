Are Kenzie and Corbin From Love Island Still Together?

Couples on reality television often have a turbulent journey. With constant distractions, temptation and the ever-present threat of elimination, it is rarely easy for a relationship to progress without challenges. Hulu’s ‘Love Island USA’ has become known for some of the most dramatic storylines to emerge from the villa, and season 8 was no exception. Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims followed a similar path. Although they shared a strong connection, their impatience and continued interest in exploring other Islanders repeatedly came between them. It caused some tension and sparked plenty of drama along the way.

Kenzie and Corbin Separated Before Finding Their Way Back to One Another

Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis was one of the first Islanders to enter the villa and initially coupled up with Zach Georgiou. However, when he chose to leave her for the new bombshell Kayda Bosse, Kenzie found herself vulnerable. She quickly developed a good rapport with Sean Reifel, who was also in a vulnerable position, and had just begun exploring their chemistry when Corbin Mims entered the villa as a bombshell. Corbin immediately caught Kenzie’s attention, and the feeling was mutual. Being close in age, the two connected easily, and during their beach date, they realized they had a great deal of potential together.

Kenzie ultimately chose to couple up with Corbin and it resulted in Sean’s elimination. Many believed their journey would be smooth from there, but that proved not to be the case. When bombshell Caleb McDaniel arrived, Kenzie became interested in getting to know him. She later chose to pair up with Caleb, while Corbin entered a friendship couple to save Melanie Moreno from elimination. Before long, Kenzie realized that Caleb was much younger than her and that the emotional connection she shared with Corbin was much stronger. During a recoupling where Islanders expressed their feelings through letters, both Corbin and Caleb poured their hearts out to her. In the end, Kenzie had only one letter in her hand for Corbin. The two reunited, and Kenzie admitted that while she had initially been physically attracted to Caleb, she eventually realized that Corbin was the person she truly saw as her partner.

Kenzie and Corbin Seem to be Romantically Involved With One Another

Kenzie and Corbin’s love story has developed at the cost of several Islanders being eliminated along the way. Their decision to keep choosing one another despite the many twists and challenges in the villa has shown just how much they care about each other. Kenzie has already explored another connection and ultimately realized that Corbin was the person she wanted to be with, while Corbin has made it clear that no one else is on his mind but her. Because of that, it seems likely that the couple will remain together for the foreseeable future. They share a strong rapport and a genuine affection for one another. While a few bumps in the road can always be expected in the villa, it appears more likely than not that they have found the person they were searching for and could continue standing by each other’s side as the season progresses.

Kenzie is a Nursing School Graduate and Corbin is a Dynamic Entrepreneur

Kenzie Annis graduated from Kennesaw State University in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Alongside her studies, she has worked as a nanny for two young girls and previously spent years as a competitive dancer. Kenzie is also a religious person who has always been a devoted dog lover. In October 2025, she experienced the loss of her beloved dog, Ella, who had been by her side since childhood. She still has another dog, Mr. Buster, and spends her days playing and frolicking with her fur baby when she gets the chance.

Corbin Mims graduated from Florida’s Stetson University in December 2025, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and sales while also serving as a Resident Assistant. An entrepreneur at heart, he is the co-founder of Caicos Exclusive, a luxury vacation rental company launched in August 2024 that specializes in high-end accommodations and concierge services in Turks and Caicos. Before stepping into business ownership, Corbin gained experience in a variety of roles, including working at the front desk of YouFit Gyms in Florida, producing video content for URGENT Inc. through an internship, and interning with Biznct. He is also passionate about fitness and regularly creates content centered around health and an active lifestyle.

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