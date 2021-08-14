In episode 28 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ the couples went out on dates where they discussed their future prospects after the show. Will and Kyra were finally in a relationship while Korey realized that he isn’t compatible with Olivia. If you’re looking for a detailed summary of the latest episode, you can refer to the recap laid out at the bottom. Now, here’s all the information we have on the season 3 finale that you might be interested to know!

Love Island USA Season 3 Finale Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 29 will premiere on August 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Get ready to watch the season 3 finale of the show this Sunday!

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Finale Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 29 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Finale Spoilers

In the season 3 finale of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the top four couples – Alana Paolucci/Charlie Lynch, Bailey Marshall/Jeremy Hershberg, Olivia Kaiser/Korey Gandy, Kyra Lizama/Will Moncada – will battle it out for the ultimate prize money of $100,000. In the end, the last couple standing will be handed over one envelope each. The contestant receiving the filled envelope would get the money and then have the option to share it with their partner or take it all home!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 28 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the remaining four couples went out on exquisite dates that gave them opportunities for discussing the future. Will and Kyra romanced each other on a yacht where he finally dropped the question, “Will you be my girlfriend?” Kyra immediately said yes and was elated to know that he was on the same page as her. He also added that he had been wanting to ask her out for a long time (which was odd considering the disinterest he showed in the last few episodes).

Moving on, Korey and Olivia were inside a helicopter chatting. He mentioned that he wants to travel the world, whereas Olivia was ready to settle down and have kids. Although their paths would clearly diverge once the show ends, Korey still made an effort to compliment Olivia at every chance he found. Charlie was floored the moment Alana walked in, and in the conversation that followed, Alana pointed out that he has been opening up ever since Cashay’s exit. Charlie stated that he was glad to have found the opportunity to get to know someone. Bailey couldn’t stop smiling during her date with Jeremy under the clear sky and in the company of exotic fire dancers.

