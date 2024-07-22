Love Lies Bleeding: Is Louville Gun Club an Actual Club in New Mexico?

In Rose Glass’ romantic thriller film ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ Jaqueline “Jackie” Cleaver works at Louville Gun Club as a waitress while preparing for a bodybuilding championship. The job at the place, owned by the father of her partner, Lou, helps her survive in the little town in New Mexico. The club also serves as a front for Lou Langston Sr.’s weapons trafficking operations. Even though it is an integral setting of the movie, the establishment cannot be found in reality. It is a fictional creation of Glass and her screenwriting partner, Weronika Tofilska. However, the locations that stand in for the place won’t disappoint gun enthusiasts!

The Reality Behind Louville Gun Club

Rose Glass and Weronika Tofilska seemingly created the fictional Louville Gun Club to aid the storyline of Lou Langston Sr. While developing the narrative of ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ the screenwriters decided to throw several problems in the way of the protagonists, Jackie and Lou, to build on these conflicts. Among these “problems,” Lou Sr. is the most prominent one. The background of a gun club and weapons trafficking only makes him more terrifying. His obsession with guns is a significant part of his characterization as well. To set up Lou Sr.’s den, the production department utilized two real-life locations associated with guns: Albuquerque’s Shooting Range Park and Del Norte Gun Club in Rio Rancho.

Located at 16001 Shooting Range Access Road, Albuquerque, the Shooting Range Park is a popular destination for gun enthusiasts in the city to practice firearms for personal protection and hunting. The firearms available at the establishment include rifles, pistols, and muzzleloaders. The Park also boasts two airconditioned public clubhouses and a silhouette range, available only for competitions. There are also thirteen skeet ranges and two trap ranges at the place. It conducts various events year-round for members, typically organized by the Rio Grande Renegades and/or High Desert Sportsmen. Instructors certified by the National Rifle Association are present at the Park to assist the visitors.

On the other hand, Del Norte Gun Club is located at 208 Torcido Road in Rio Rancho, over thirty miles away from the Shooting Range Park. The outdoor gun range scenes in the romantic thriller were shot at this establishment. The club boasts pistol, rifle, and shotgun ranges for gun enthusiasts and a separate archery range for visitors who are interested in the sport. One of the most prominent attractions of the place is its 1000-yard rifle range. To acquire a membership to access the facilities of the 700-acre establishment, the club hosts setup classes every month.

