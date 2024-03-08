Love Lies Bleeding: 8 Similar Romantic Thriller Movies You Must Add to Your List

In ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ a romantic thriller helmed by director Rose Glass, a stellar cast including Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris takes center stage. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the film follows the enigmatic gym manager, Lou, whose heart becomes entangled with the ambitions of Jackie, a determined bodybuilder on her way to Las Vegas.

However, their passionate love story takes a dark turn as violence erupts, entwining them in the dangerous complexities of Lou’s criminal family. The film promises a gripping narrative fueled by love, ambition, and the ominous shadows of the past. If you were captivated by the intertwining themes of love and crime, here are 8 movies like ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ that echo its essence and are worthy of your attention.

8. The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981)

In the 1981 adaptation of ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice,’ directed by Bob Rafelson, Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange portray the fiery duo entangled in a deadly love affair. Their characters, Frank Chambers and Cora Papadakis, resonate with the intense passion and criminal intrigue depicted in ‘Love Lies Bleeding.’ Just as in ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ where love ignites violence, the affair in ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’ leads to murder and deceit. Both films explore the dangerous allure of forbidden love, weaving suspenseful narratives that delve into the darker aspects of human desire and the consequences that follow.

7. Out of Sight (1998)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, ‘Out of Sight’ stars George Clooney as career criminal Jack Foley and Jennifer Lopez as U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco. The film weaves a tale of romance and crime when Foley escapes prison, taking Sisco hostage during the getaway. Similar to ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ ‘Out of Sight’ intricately blends passion and criminality, showcasing characters navigating the thin line between love and danger. Both movies explore the complexities of relationships in the midst of illegal pursuits, offering audiences a thrilling narrative where desire and crime intertwine. The charismatic performances and suspenseful plots in ‘Out of Sight’ align with the engaging elements found in ‘Love Lies Bleeding.’

6. Sanctuary (2022)

In ‘Sanctuary,’ an intense psychological thriller skillfully directed by Zachary Wigon, Margaret Qualley, and Christopher Abbott take center stage as a dominatrix and her client. The film explores the intricacies of their emotionally charged final session, set against the backdrop of his imminent transition to the corporate world as a CEO. Drawing parallels with ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ ‘Sanctuary’ dives into the realm of intense relationships, showcasing the emotional complexities that unfold within unconventional dynamics. Both films weave narratives where passion and personal transformations intersect, offering audiences a compelling exploration of human connections amid shifting circumstances and desires.

5. Running Scared (2006)

In ‘Running Scared,’ an adrenaline-fueled action film featuring Paul Walker as a low-level mobster named Joey Gazelle, the narrative unfolds with violent action and gritty thrills. Walker’s character embarks on a high-stakes mission to recover a crucial weapon used in a mob hit before the police seize it. The relentless and action-packed storyline of ‘Running Scared’ mirrors the cat-and-mouse chase dynamics found in ‘Love Lies Bleeding.’

Both films share a gripping intensity, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as characters navigate dangerous territories, creating an atmosphere of suspense and relentless pursuit. If you enjoyed the thrilling chase in ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ ‘Running Scared’ promises a similarly heart-pounding experience.

4. Natural Born Killers (1994)

In ‘Natural Born Killers,’ a visceral and controversial film directed by Oliver Stone, Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis star as a criminal couple — Mickey and Mallory — on a murderous spree. Infused with dark satire, the movie explores the media’s glorification of violence and the twisted allure of criminal notoriety. With a frenetic pace and stylized storytelling, ‘Natural Born Killers’ captivates audiences with its unconventional narrative. Much like ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ it delves into the complex dynamics of love amid criminality, offering a unique and thought-provoking perspective on society’s fascination with crime and the consequences of romanticizing violence.

3. Body Heat (1981)

‘Body Heat’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ share thematic similarities through their exploration of sultry romance entwined with crime. In both films, passion becomes a catalyst for deception and illicit activities, creating a suspenseful narrative where love takes a perilous turn. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, ‘Body Heat’ unfolds a neo-noir tale where Ned Racine succumbs to the allure of Matty Walker, a femme fatale.

As they conspire in a murder plot, echoes of ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ resonate, unraveling a gripping story of desire and betrayal. The film masterfully combines sensuality with crime, immersing audiences in a world where love becomes a dangerous game, with a cast including William Hurt, Kathleen Turner, and Richard Crenna.

2. True Romance (1993)

‘True Romance’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ converge in their exploration of love against a backdrop of crime and danger. Both films weave a narrative where passion and illicit activities become inseparable, leading characters down a perilous path. Directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino, ‘True Romance’ follows Clarence and Alabama, a charismatic yet unlikely couple caught up in a whirlwind of crime and romance.

Just as in ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ the film’s dynamic storytelling, charismatic characters, and the collision of love and danger create a riveting cinematic experience that resonates with fans of intense and unconventional relationships. The stellar cast of ‘True Romance’ includes Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, and Gary Oldman, contributing to the film’s enduring appeal.

1. Bound (1996)

‘Bound’ and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ share a noir vibe, diving into passionate yet dangerous love stories intertwined with crime. Directed by the Wachowskis, ‘Bound’ features Gina Gershon as Corky and Jennifer Tilly as Violet in a seductive tale of trust and betrayal. Much like ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ it’s a gripping exploration of love’s darker side, with a neo-noir aesthetic and unexpected twists that keep viewers on the edge. The film’s magnetic atmosphere and stellar performances make it a standout choice for those drawn to narratives where love and crime collide.

