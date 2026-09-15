Since time immemorial, movies have incorporated sexual content. The amount has varied based on the kind of movie it is, and it has been up to the audience to decide whether to watch it, and/or with whom to watch it. Needless to say, adult movies provide us with a certain satisfaction. This satisfaction, though of a different kind for each of us, binds us together as the same species, one that is vulnerable to the pleasures of the flesh. In presenting a variety of content to its audience, Hulu has amassed an impressive collection of adult films that offer as much substance as stimulation.

9. Three Ways (2022)

In a quest to seize control of her life, Stacey Johnson, navigating through her sexual awkwardness, decides to confront her past by canceling her ex. Seeking empowerment and facing her fears, she embarks on an unconventional journey with her new partner, orchestrating a threesome with a mysterious woman she’s never encountered before. As Stacey ventures into uncharted territory, the unpredictable dynamics of this daring encounter unfold, leaving room for unforeseen complications. This comedic exploration of self-discovery promises unexpected twists and turns as Stacey attempts to navigate the complexities of modern relationships with humor and a touch of unpredictability. You can watch it here.

8. Elena Undone (2010)

Helmed by Nicole Conn, ‘Elena Undone’ explores a passionate lesbian romance. Elena (Necar Zadegan), a pastor’s wife, and Peyton (Traci Dinwiddie), a lesbian writer, meet at an adoption agency. What begins as a friendship soon turns into an unexpected romance, albeit one that is steamy. Elena wants to be with Peyton, but has no idea how to reveal it to her religious husband. How the relationship develops and whether Elena and Peyton find a happy ending is shown in an intimate manner, garnished with the ever-too-simple words that carry the most profound meanings, just like in real life. You can binge ‘Elena Undone’ right here.

7. Sex Appeal (2022)

‘Sex Appeal,’ Talia Osteen’s debut feature-length, fearlessly dives into the world of adult sex comedy and NSFW shenanigans. With a stellar cast that includes Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Margaret Cho, Paris Jackson, and Fortune Feimster, the film unapologetically explores the complexities of desire and relationships. Avery Hansen-White, played by Abdalla, is a perfectionist who decides to master the art of intimacy when her long-distance relationship escalates at an upcoming STEM conference. In her pursuit, she discovers that love defies scientific calculations, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming journey of self-discovery. ‘Sex Appeal’ confronts the challenges of adult desires and connections in a refreshingly comedic and mature way. You can watch the movie here.

6. Fire Island (2022)

‘Fire Island,’ a lively romantic comedy, finds its essence in the creative direction of Andrew Ahn and the charismatic presence of writer and actor Joel Kim Booster. The film boasts a stellar ensemble featuring the likes of Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho. Drawing inspiration from the classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen, this adaptation takes a refreshing twist, transporting the story to a picturesque Atlantic Ocean island. Instead of five English countryside sisters, we have five fabulous gay friends, often flaunting their beach-ready physiques. Their journey unfolds as they embark on a vacation to Fire Island, where the idyllic setting becomes a backdrop for an exploration of classism and romance, all with a delightful and contemporary spin. ‘Fire Island’ is available to stream here.



5. Anyone But You (2023)

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, ‘Anyone But You’ follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who have a fallout after their first date but end up at the wedding venue of their sisters, who are getting married. The two decide to play along to keep the nuptial nuances in order. Bea adds her own spice to the mix and asks Ben to pretend that they are in love. This is because she wants to convince her mother that she doesn’t want to be with her ex, Jonathan, who is also present at the venue. Amidst sexual tension and an unlikely partnership, will Bea and Ben pull off their mission without any “mistakes”? ‘Anyone But You’ is a steamy drama with two of Hollywood’s latest sex symbols. It is directed by Will Gluck and is loosely adapted from William Shakespeare’s play ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ You can watch it here.

4. Twinless (2025)

James Sweeney’s ‘Twinless’ is a black comedy LGBTQ drama that explores the friendship between Dennis and Roman. Roman’s twin brother Rocky died in an accident, which brings Roman to a support group where he meets Dennis. While the two seem to be getting along really well, Dennis hides a secret about Rocky that will change the way Roman sees him. An intimate drama that requires viewers to focus on the characters’ conversations, ‘Twinless’ is sensitive to its core, even when it depicts lovemaking. The movie stars Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney. You can watch it here.

3. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande‘ follows retired schoolteacher Nancy Stokes, who lost her husband two years earlier. After checking into a hotel, Nancy pays for the services of a young sex worker, Leo Grande, and tells him that she has never experienced an orgasm in her life. Initially, the retired schoolteacher feels pretty ashamed about hiring a young sex worker, but once Leo manages to comfort her, she begins sharing stories of her sexual experiences from the past. However, as Nancy books more sessions with Leo in order to complete her “sexual bucket list,” the line between the client and customer blurs until they end up affecting each other’s lives. You can be a part of Nancy’s experience here.

2. Deep Water (2022)

‘Deep Water’ is directed by Adrian Lyne and stars Affleck and Ana de Armas. An erotic thriller underscored by motivated infidelity, the film follows Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas), a married couple with a child, who have an arrangement. To avoid divorce for the sake of their daughter, Melinda can sleep with others. As uncomfortable as it is for Vic, who is brewing jealousy, things take a dark turn when one of Melinda’s lovers is killed, and Vic becomes the prime suspect. He had already threatened a guy by telling him how he killed a third guy with a hammer. Strangely, the corpse of that guy was found, and it was revealed that he was shot to death and not hammered. Confusing? Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, ‘Deep Water’ is full of lust and deceit subtly underscored by human psychology. You can watch it here.



1. Anora (2024)

Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ features Mikey Madison as 23-year-old Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, an erotic dancer/sex worker, whom 21-year-old Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov ( Mark Eydelshteyn) falls in love with. Vanya is the son of Russian oligarch Nikolai Zakharov, who sends his men to retrieve his son after finding out about his plan to marry a sex worker. Vanya’s urge to be with Ani is ignored, and thus Ani herself takes a stand against the thugs. With this as the main plot, director Sean Baker paints an authentic picture of the life of a sex worker, one that is as glittering as it is dark. ‘Anora’ is an Oscar-winning drama that received praise from the sex worker community for an authentic depiction of their profession. You can watch the movie here.

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