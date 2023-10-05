While there are certainly many R-rated and even NC-17-rated movies on Hulu, you won’t find films that are classified porn because, frankly, the MPAA hasn’t created a category for a film to be labeled as one. But let’s be honest with ourselves. Most of these porn movies are grotesque and are seemingly impractical at the outset. And if you are really in the mood to get horny, a sexy film is a better choice than outright porn. The most important thing that porn movies often ignore but has been picked up well by erotic filmmakers is essentially the imagination. While porn leaves nothing to your imagination, there’s still a lot of scope in an erotic R-rated or TV-MA movie.

Sexiness is, by definition, a very abstract word, which is sometimes perceived as nudity, naked women mostly, and sometimes, it is perceived as acts of sex and vigor. While both of these definitions are true, these are not the only factors that define sexiness. Having said that, let’s also be clear that just because these movies on this list have sexual content and sometimes graphic nudity doesn’t necessarily mean they are not good. Most of the below-listed Hulu movies are more than watchable. Now that we have made everything clear let’s have a look at the list of sexiest movies on Hulu right now. Please keep in mind that many of these have been rated R or TV-MA according to the MPAA guidelines.

15. Sex Appeal (2022)

‘Sex Appeal,’ Talia Osteen’s debut feature-length, fearlessly dives into the world of adult sex comedy and NSFW shenanigans. With a stellar cast that includes Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Margaret Cho, Paris Jackson, and Fortune Feimster, the film unapologetically explores the complexities of desire and relationships. Avery Hansen-White, played by Abdalla, is a perfectionist who decides to master the art of intimacy when her long-distance relationship escalates at an upcoming STEM conference. In her pursuit, she discovers that love defies scientific calculations, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming journey of self-discovery. ‘Sex Appeal’ confronts the challenges of adult desires and connections in a refreshingly comedic and mature way.

14. Trust (2021)

‘Trust’, directed by Brian DeCubellis, is an audacious exploration of adultery within the thriller genre. At its core, the film revolves around a captivating tale of trust and deceit. Victoria Justice leads the cast as Brooke, an art gallery owner who finds herself entangled in a web of intrigue when she embarks on a passionate affair with a charismatic artist, portrayed by Matthew Daddario. As their relationship deepens, layers of deception unravel, revealing the dark underbelly of trust and manipulation. With its suspenseful plot, intense performances, and unflinching examination of adult relationships, ‘Trust‘ provides a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience for mature audiences.

13. Fire Island (2022)

‘Fire Island,’ a lively romantic comedy, finds its essence in the creative direction of Andrew Ahn and the charismatic presence of writer and actor Joel Kim Booster. The film boasts a stellar ensemble featuring the likes of Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho. Drawing inspiration from the classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen, this adaptation takes a refreshing twist, transporting the story to a picturesque Atlantic Ocean island. Instead of five English countryside sisters, we have five fabulous gay friends, often flaunting their beach-ready physiques. Their journey unfolds as they embark on a vacation to Fire Island, where the idyllic setting becomes a backdrop for an exploration of classism and romance, all with a delightful and contemporary spin.

12. Elena Undone (2010)

‘Elena Undone,’ directed by Nicole Conn, is a sizzling romantic drama that fearlessly explores themes of forbidden love and sexual awakening. The plot revolves around Elena (Necar Zadegan), a pastor’s wife struggling in a loveless marriage, who finds herself irresistibly drawn to Peyton (Traci Dinwiddie), a confident and openly gay writer. Their passionate relationship, filled with intense emotional and physical connection, challenges societal norms and expectations. The film boldly delves into the complexities of sexual desire, self-discovery, and societal prejudices, presenting a compelling narrative that goes beyond conventional romance. Through its erotic themes, ‘Elena Undone’ offers an intimate portrayal of love transcending boundaries, making it a bold and provocative addition to the romance genre, pushing the envelope of traditional cinematic storytelling.

11. Stars At Noon (2022)

‘Stars at Noon‘ is a gripping English-language French romantic thriller film skillfully helmed by director Claire Denis. The star-studded cast includes Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez, and John C. Reilly. The story revolves around a young American journalist marooned in contemporary Nicaragua, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes infatuated with a mysterious Englishman. Initially believing him to be her ticket to freedom, she soon unravels a dangerous truth – that he may be in even graver peril than herself. With its suspenseful narrative and stellar ensemble, ‘Stars at Noon’ promises a thrilling cinematic experience for mature audiences.

10. Into the Deep (2022)

‘Into the Deep,’ helmed by director Kate Cox, boldly explores the dark underbelly of human desire. This gripping crime drama and horror fusion showcases the harrowing journey of a young woman yearning for a respite from her mundane life, plunging headfirst into a world of seduction and treachery. As she crosses paths with a charismatic enigma, promises of a romantic escapade soon unravel into a chilling web of deception, paranoia, and brutality. Ella-Rae Smith and Jessica Alexander’s powerful performances add a compelling intensity to this unflinching exploration of adult themes, making ‘Into the Deep’ a daring and thought-provoking cinematic experience for mature audiences.

9. Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

Based on the eponymous novel by Catherine Hanrahan, ‘Lost Girls and Love Hotels‘ follows Margaret, a US citizen residing in Tokyo, who, in her search for love, ends up getting involved in several one-night stands with random men. Regretting her luck, Margaret almost gives up on her search when she suddenly comes across Kazu, who works as an enforcer for the Yakuza. While Kazu informs her that he is about to get married, Margaret soon learns that his marriage is more out of compulsion than love. However, with Kazu unwilling to let go of her duty, Margaret finds it difficult to handle her obsessive interest in the enforcer, making her life spiral out of control.

8. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande‘ follows retired schoolteacher Nancy Stokes, who lost her husband two years earlier. After checking into a hotel, Nancy pays for the services of a young sex worker, Leo Grande, and tells him that she has never experienced an orgasm in her life. Initially, the retired schoolteacher feels pretty shameful about hiring a young sex worker, but once Leo manages to comfort her, she begins sharing stories of her sexual experiences from the past. However, as Nancy books more sessions with Leo in order to complete her “sexual bucket list,” the line between the client and customer blurs until they end up affecting each other’s lives.

7. Shared Rooms (2016)

‘Shared Rooms’ initially comes across as an excellent romantic comedy film that follows three separate stories in the gay community in the week between Christmas and New Year. The first story follows a teenager who gets kicked out of his home after coming out as gay. Finding nowhere else to go, circumstances force the teen to turn to his married relatives for help. The second story follows two roommates who find themselves sharing a bed for a week. However, the movie eventually reveals how the arrangement is delightful for one of the men as he has a crush on his roommate. Finally, the third story revolves around a gay couple who get together with plans of having casual sex but soon connect on a deeper level. While such everyday stories are pretty intriguing on their own, the movie soon reveals the characters to be interrelated and portrays how one week can bring about a change in their lives.

6. The World To Come (2020)

Set in United States’s Schoharie County in 1856, ‘The World To Come‘ revolves around farmers Abigail and Dyer, who live a quiet life in the countryside and are recovering from the death of their daughter, Nellie. While it is quite apparent that Abigail and Dyer are married out of compulsion, the former’s life brightens when another couple, Tallie and Finney, move in beside them. With time, Abigail and Tallie build up a close relationship, and once the women realize that both their marriages are without love, they dream of being with each other. However, their obsession grows dangerous when Tallie’s husband begins to suspect something fishy, putting her life in danger.

5. Sex Guaranteed (2017)

‘Sex Guaranteed’ revolves around Kevin, who faces a sudden heartbreak when his former fiancee leaves him abruptly. However, determined to win her back, Kevin decides to swear himself off sex and live a life of abstinence until she agrees to be with him. However, in the meantime, he comes across an attractive escort named Zade, and the two seem to hit it off from the very beginning. Besides, Zade even provides a spark in his life and appears to be the girl of his dreams, putting Kevin into a massive dilemma.

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This incredible period drama set in 1770 in France revolves around Marianne, a female painter who earns a commission to draw a portrait of Héloïse, a bride-to-be. Incidentally, Héloïse is a young girl just out of the convent, and with her being reluctant to enter an arranged marriage, Marianne is given the task of painting her without her knowledge. Introducing herself as Héloïse’s hired companion, Marianne sets about observing her subject. However, with the revelation of the truth, the two women find themselves obsessed with each other and embroiled in a steamy love affair that is sure to have disastrous consequences.

3. Anaïs in Love (2021)

In ‘Anaïs in Love,’ directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, the film takes a bold and mature stance on themes of love, desire, and self-discovery. Anaïs, portrayed by Anaïs Demoustier, is on the cusp of turning 30, and her journey becomes a captivating exploration of adult complexities. The plot unfolds as Anaïs engages in passionate relationships with four distinct men, each representing a different facet of her desires and aspirations. This French romantic drama offers an intimate and thought-provoking glimpse into the intricacies of modern relationships and the quest for personal identity, making it a compelling choice for mature audiences interested in a candid exploration of the human heart.

2. Sharp Stick (2022)

‘Sharp Stick,’ under Lena Dunham’s direction, emerges as a compelling adult comedy film, deftly navigating complex themes with finesse. Featuring the remarkable performances of Kristine Froseth and Jon Bernthal, the story revolves around Sarah Jo, a 26-year-old aspiring to break free from her obscure existence on Hollywood’s outskirts. Sarah’s naive longing for recognition takes a bold turn when she engages in a passionate affair with her older employer. What follows is a powerful exploration of sexuality, loss, and the dynamics of power.

1. Benedetta (2021)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, ‘Benedetta‘ is a daring exploration of adult themes within the historical drama genre. Set in 17th-century Italy, the film follows the tumultuous life of Benedetta Carlini, portrayed by Virginie Efira, a novice nun who experiences a tumultuous affair with another nun, Bartolomea, played by Daphné Patakia. The plot delves into the complexities of their forbidden love amidst the backdrop of religious fervor and the Inquisition’s looming threat. Boldly addressing themes of desire, religion, and power, ‘Benedetta‘ navigates provocative territories, challenging conventional cinematic boundaries and offering an audacious and thought-provoking experience for mature audiences.

