Love on the Spectrum US: Where Are They Now?

While a lot of reality dating productions inadvertently end up setting unrealistic expectations with their over-the-top concepts, Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ is an undeniable outlier. After all, following in the footsteps of the successful Australian original, it revolves around a set of individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate romance in the most authentic way imaginable. This series actually even tackles the fallacies around their lives to make it as enlightening as it is heartening. So now, if you wish to learn what its cast is up to these days, we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Dani Bowman Now?

As a Los Angeles native who not only established her business at 14 but also earned an MBA following a Bachelor’s in Animation, Dani can only be described as an ambitious woman. That’s why she has always wanted a partner with whom she could share both her personal and professional experiences, but to no avail — her online presence suggests she’s still single.

“I really do want to find true love,” the DaniMation Entertainment Founder and Chief Creative Officer penned, “but I realize that if you don’t have a good, trusting friendship first, the relationship is doomed.” We should mention that apart from being an entrepreneur, illustrator, autism advocate, mentor, and public speaker, Dani is also a Ph.D. candidate.

Where is Abbey Romeo Now?

Abigail “Abbey” Romeo-Lutes was diagnosed with ASD at the age of 2, and although it took her a while to truly understand it, she is currently at such a point in her life that she can completely embrace it. A significant reason behind this is the unwavering support she receives from her family, especially her loving mother, Christine, and her brother, Ben.

From what we can tell, Abbey still seems to be happily involved with David, which means her adorable “you’re my lion, and I’m your lioness” phrase didn’t go in vain. More importantly, apart from being passionate about mermaids as well as lions, the 24-year-old is also a singer, hiking enthusiast, TikToker, dog lover, and small business owner (Hats by Abbey).

Where is Kaelynn Partlow Now?

Life on the spectrum has not been easy for Greenville, South Carolina native Kaelynn Partlow in any way, shape, or form, particularly as she has “every learning disability you could have,” which includes dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and ADHD, among more. However, she has never let any part hinder her from fulfilling her dreams and aspirations.

Therefore, today, Kaelynn is actively involved with Project HOPE as a Senior Behavioral Therapist, a position she has held for nearly 7½ years as of writing. The single adult even runs a Facebook community page called Kaelynn’s Autistic Angle to educate/raise awareness concerning all things autism for parents, professionals, and neurodiverse people alike.

Where is Subodh Garg Now?

Subodh Garg hadn’t been on a single date by the time he turned 33, but it does seem like the entire experience was worth the wait for him. That’s because it led the Californian directly to Rachel Osterbach (you might have recognized her from A&E’s ‘Born This Way’ docuseries), who soon became his girlfriend. In fact, Subodh and Rachel are still blissfully together!

Coming to the remarkable math genius’ professional endeavors, Subodh not only serves as a Data Entry Assistant at Insight Examination Services at present, but he’s also a part-time Shipping and Receiving Clerk at UPS. As if that’s not enough, he’s even enrolled at the Santa Monica College, pursuing certificates in Data Entry, Computers, and Word Processing.

Where is James Now?

James’ early years sadly comprised of self-esteem issues owing to the bullying he endured by his peers, yet he didn’t let it or his autism (Asperger’s Syndrome) define him in the long run. In other words, James practiced hard to gain confidence and learn how to communicate with strangers, eventually reaching a point where he felt ready to pursue his own desires.

The Renaissance Faire enthusiast was “unquestionably” looking for love, but it didn’t work out in the series since his match, Emma, wished for them to remain just friends. So apart from maintaining their close platonic connection, James reportedly continues to pursue his quest in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, at the moment.

Where is Steve Now?

As a 63-year-old San Francisco native, Steve was officially diagnosed with ASD only a couple of years prior, meaning he never knew his neurodivergence was affecting his daily life. Thus, he found himself a personal assistant and a coach to guide him through the same before deciding to step into the dating world for the first time.

Steve’s first two dates weren’t a grand success. However, since he is undeniably glad to finally begin this journey, we hope he finds his ideal “lovely lady” soon. From what we can tell, he doesn’t want to end up alone or be lonely, which is why he seems determined not to conclude his efforts in this search anytime soon (and rightly so).

