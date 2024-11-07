Love Village’s Becky: Everything We Know

Rebecca Eri Rabone, widely known as the Japanese entertainer and TV personality Becky, has a way about her that resonates deeply with her audience. Throughout her career, she has experienced her share of highs and lows, yet her authenticity and warm-hearted nature continually endear her to fans. Returning as host for Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ in its second season, Becky brought her signature humor and perfectly timed commentary, adding a special touch to the show. Watching her laugh, cry, and fully engage with the cast’s journeys highlighted her enduring appeal and the genuine connection she shares with her viewers.

Becky’s Cultural Roots Lie in Japanese and English Ethnicities

Rebecca “Becky” Eri Rabone was born on March 6, 1984, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Her multicultural ethnicity, with her mother, Satoshi Yoshiko, being Japanese and her father, Simon Rabone, of English descent, exposed Becky to both Japanese and British cultural influences from an early age. She even held dual citizenship in both countries till 2011. Growing up alongside her younger sister, Jessica “JJ” Rabone, Becky was surrounded by a supportive family environment. Her parents fostered a sense of confidence and resilience in both daughters, encouraging them to believe that they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

This strong foundation led Becky to pursue higher education with enthusiasm. She chose to study Business Administration at Asia University in Tokyo, where her dedication and hard work shone through. Her efforts were well-rewarded, as she graduated on March 15, 2006, with flying colors. Her academic achievements laid a strong foundation for the future as Becky continued to build her path in life.

Becky Became Familiar With the Entertainment Industry From a Young Age

Becky’s natural talent for entertainment was evident from a young age. Her first big break came in 1999 when she made her debut on the popular Japanese children’s show, ‘Oha-Suta.’ In a memorable segment called ‘Pokémon: The World,’ Becky delighted young viewers by reciting the names of Pokémon characters in English. From that point forward, opportunities across various media came her way, allowing her to build a diverse portfolio that included TV series, movies, and even music. In 2002, Becky ventured into the world of video game music, lending her voice to the theme song of ‘Densetsu no Stafy,’ a beloved platform game. She continued to make her mark with another significant musical role in 2005, singing ‘Harō! Sankyū!’ as the theme for ‘Pokémon The Park.’

Becky’s appearances in movies and TV series continued to expand her presence and popularity. In 2001, she bagged the chance to voice the character of Daisy in the popular animated series ‘Oswald.’ In the same year, she also made appearances in Japanese TV series like ‘Ultraman Cosmos’ and ‘Churasan.’ Among her most notable works are ‘Nodame Cantabile The Movie I & II,’ which released in 2009 and 2010, respectively, showcasing her acting range in a beloved franchise. Additionally, the year 2009 also saw her being cast as Susan Murphy, also known as Ginormica, in ‘Monsters vs. Aliens,’ marking her influence in animated films. Becky’s popularity only grew with time, with other memorable projects including ‘Eight Ranger’ (2014) and ‘First Love’ (2019). Her performance as the supporting actor in the latter film was so well-appreciated that it got her nominated for three prestigious awards.

Becky’s Live Shows and Performances are Still Very Popular

In 2009, Rebecca Eri Rabon began recording music under her stage name, Becky, and released her debut single, ‘Kokoro Komete,’ with EMI Music Japan. The single was an instant hit, landing in the top 10 of Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Charts, which marked her successful crossover into the music industry. Riding on the momentum, she released her first album, ‘Kaze to Melody,’ in 2010, featuring four singles, including a notable collaboration with the popular band GReeeeN (formerly known as Gre4n Boyz). Two tracks from this album were selected as themes for Universal Studios Japan’s 10th anniversary celebration. In 2012, she delighted fans with two additional singles, though she has since slowed down on music releases and performs live more often.

Becky remains a familiar face on Japanese television, regularly appearing on popular shows like ‘Hanamaru Market’ on TBS ‘Tensai! Shimura Zoo’ on NTV, and ‘Tabegoro Manma!’ also on NTV. Her charisma and easy-going nature have made her a sought-after emcee, including for major events like Creator Dream Fes 2024, held at Tokyo Dome. Her live performances are a big hit, too; in August 2024, she held a special event just for children, which was well-received, and she plans to continue these engaging shows in the future. In addition to her TV presence, Becky has a significant social media following, with over a million fans on Instagram. She uses her platform to promote brand collaborations she believes in and to connect more personally with her audience. Recently, she ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own skincare and personal care line, Natural Luna, an online brand that she manages and which has quickly gained a loyal following.

Becky is Leading a Comfortable Life With Her Husband and Two Kids

In January 2016, Becky’s widely admired image in Japan was damaged when the tabloid Shūkan Bunshun reported on her affair with married musician Enon Kawatani. Following the public fallout, Kawatani announced his divorce, and Becky, aiming to address the backlash and pave the way for her return to television, sought to apologize directly to his former wife. Unable to reach her, Becky instead sent an apology letter to Shūkan Bunshun, which published it in full that April. In the letter, she acknowledged her mistakes, affirmed she had ceased contact with Kawatani, and stated that she had no feelings for him anymore. Her public apology ultimately led to her planned comeback on TBS.

After keeping her personal life under wraps for a while, Becky announced her marriage to Yasuyuki Kataoka, a coach for Japan’s Yomiuri Giants baseball team, on February 13, 2019. Reports suggest that the two met through a mutual acquaintance and started dating in May 2018. He had been a fan of hers for decades, and when they connected, their relationship progressed seamlessly. The couple has shared very little about their daily lives on social media, keeping much of the details about their married life private. Amid the global COVID-19 lockdown, they welcomed their first child on March 17, 2020, followed by a second on August 20, 2021. Becky is highly protective of her children’s privacy, even keeping their names out of the public eye.

