Is Love Village Scripted or Real?

Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ is a heartwarming Japanese dating series hosted by Atsushi Tamura and Becky. The show follows various singles who are looking forward to finding a romantic match that they can hopefully spend the rest of their lives with. Disconnected from the rest of the world, the participants must work together to renovate their humble abode and live a simplistic lifestyle. After all, what better way to find a perfect partner than being with them each and every day?

As the show unfolds, the participants go through various ups and downs as they learn to live with each other. After all, the decision to agree or not agree to someone’s proposal is often hard to make, and the courage to actually profess one’s love can be even harder. However, many viewers of the show are eager to know if the show is as legitimate as it seems, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Is Love Village Scripted?

We believe that ‘Love Village’ is not a scripted series. The cast members seen in the show are seemingly part of the general public, though some do have ties to the entertainment sector. Their desire to find their love match does seem to be genuine, and almost every candidate is quite open to submitting themselves to the process. As expected, viewers do not get to see each and every moment that the cast members spend in the house, but the highlights that we get to enjoy do seem informative enough.

Interestingly, the reality show is not simply a social experiment but merges the well-known genre with that reaction format. It seems like hosts Atsushi Tamura and Becky met up every week in front of a live audience to watch the show themselves in a way that any viewer would do. Their reactions and commentary have also been added to the final cut of the show, and viewers get to enjoy that as well. While not the norm when it comes to dating shows, the format does seem to be suiting many in the public. After all, there is a reason that the reaction format has become such a beloved form of entertainment. The exclamations and reactions of the two hosts certainly allow us to feel like we are not alone in feeling what we think.

As for the conception of the show, ‘Love Village’ is a part of Netflix’s push to create unscripted content for the country. “Japan’s love affair with unscripted content goes back to the 1950s and remains one of the country’s most dominant forms of entertainment,” Mitsuko Koyabashi and Taro Goto, Netflix’s Managers for Live-Action Creative in Japan, shared. “From comedy shows to competition shows, Japan’s lean-back variety programs offer the sort of comforting entertainment people have come to expect from television, while reality shows tap into a great enthusiasm for living vicariously through the real-world adventures of on-screen personalities.”

Indeed, there are few who do not know just how beloved reality shows are in Japan, and it seems like ‘Love Village’ is on its way to becoming a beloved addition to the roster of famous reality shows that have originated in the country. The series may have its fair share of dramatic moments, but overall does not seem to be following a set plot. In fact, the simplistic environment in which the contestants reside during the experiment adds to the overall genuineness of the show.

