Loved Doctor Slump? Here Are 8 KDramas Just Like It

Created by Paek Sun-woo and Oh Hyeon-jong, ‘Doctor Slump’ is a South Korean television series driven by a fascinating premise and stellar performances by Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong-ha. The plot revolves around the intriguing journey of Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik), whose initially hostile dynamic evolves into an unexpected love story. Despite promising careers, both find themselves in a slump due to varying circumstances.

Former high school rivals, Ha-neul and Jeong-woo, harbor deep-seated animosity towards each other until life’s twists bring them together again. Forced to leave their medical professions, they find themselves sharing a rooftop room, leading to unforeseen adventures and comedic encounters. If you’re looking for shows with an engaging blend of romance and comedy, you can uncover these 8 shows like ‘Doctor Slump’ that share the same quirky appeal.

8. Her Private Life (2019)

A Studio Dragon production written by Kim Hye-young, ‘Her Private Life’ stands as a captivating South Korean drama. The plot revolves around Sung Deok-mi, a successful art curator who leads a double life as a passionate fangirl. Her world turns upside down when her boss, Ryan Gold, discovers her secret. Starring Park Min-young as Sung Deok-mi and Kim Jae-wook as Ryan Gold, the series intricately weaves romance, comedy, and personal growth. While ‘Doctor Slump’ explores the dynamics of unexpected cohabitation and love, ‘Her Private Life’ delves into the complexities of balancing personal passions with professional life, offering a fresh perspective on modern relationships and self-discovery.

7. My Secret Romance (2017)

Written by Kim Ha-na and Kim Young-yoon, ‘My Secret Romance’ is a South Korean romantic comedy that follows the intricate love story between chaebol heir Cha Jin-wook (Sung Hoon) and the energetic Lee Yoo-mi (Song Ji-eun). The plot unfolds when a one-night stand leads to unexpected complications and rekindled emotions. The cast includes Kim Jae-young, Jung Da-sol, and Lee Kan-hee. Drawing parallels to the charm of ‘Doctor Slump,’ ‘My Secret Romance’ combines humor and romance, offering a delightful journey of characters navigating love amid amusing circumstances.

6. Cinderella and Four Knights (2016)

‘Cinderella and Four Knights’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Doctor Slump’ through its blend of romance and comedic elements. Both series involve characters facing unexpected living arrangements and evolving relationships. In ‘Cinderella and Four Knights,’ developed by Studio Dragon and written by Min Ji-eun and Won Young-sil, an aspiring young woman, Eun Ha-won (Park So-dam), finds herself living with three wealthy cousins (Jung Il-woo, Ahn Jae-hyun, and Lee Jung-shin), leading to amusing conflicts and heartfelt connections. The plot unfolds as Ha-won attempts to bring harmony to the household, ultimately discovering love amidst the complexities of family dynamics. The delightful cast and engaging storyline make it a charming counterpart to the humor found in ‘Doctor Slump.’

5. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)

‘Strong Woman Do Bong-soon’ mirrors the whimsical spirit of ‘Doctor Slump’ by infusing its plot with a delightful blend of comedy and romance. The series, created by Lee Hyung-min, revolves around Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young), a woman gifted with superhuman strength, working as a bodyguard for a CEO, Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik). This dynamic duo’s journey unfolds with humor, unexpected challenges, and a blossoming romance. The charismatic cast includes Ji Soo as a police officer, creating a trio that contributes to the show’s engaging dynamics. Just like ‘Doctor Slump,’ ‘Strong Woman Do Bong-soon’ offers a lighthearted yet compelling narrative with endearing characters.

4. You’re Beautiful (2009)

‘You’re Beautiful,’ created by Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran, unfolds a charming romantic comedy. The plot revolves around Go Mi-nam (Park Shin-hye), who disguises herself as her twin brother to join the popular boy band A.N.Jell. As Mi-nam navigates the challenges of maintaining her secret identity, she develops complex relationships with her bandmates, including the aloof Hwang Tae-kyung, the sweet Kang Shin-woo, and the playful Jeremy. Similar to the spirit of ‘Doctor Slump,’ the series intertwines humor, unexpected situations, and endearing character dynamics, ensuring a delightful and entertaining viewing experience.

3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ resonates with ‘Doctor Slump’ by exploring societal perceptions and personal growth. This South Korean drama, written by Choi Soo-young, follows Kang Mi-rae (Im Soo-hyang), a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to conform to societal beauty standards. Like ‘Doctor Slump,’ it taps into characters facing identity challenges. The engaging narrative unfolds as Mi-rae navigates university life, addressing beauty norms and self-acceptance. The cast includes Cha Eun-woo as the charming Kyung-seok and Kwak Dong-yeon as the supportive Sun-jin. The series seamlessly combines humor and poignant moments, akin to the multifaceted charm of ‘Doctor Slump.’

2. Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)

In ‘Kill Me, Heal Me,’ the exploration of complex characters and their internal struggles resonates with the depth found in ‘Doctor Slump.’ This Korean drama, created by Han He, delves into the life of Cha Do-hyun (Ji Sung), who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, manifesting in seven distinct personalities. The series unravels Do-hyun’s journey of self-discovery and healing, aided by his psychiatrist Oh Ri-jin (Hwang Jung-eum). With a stellar cast including Park Seo-joon and Kim Yoo-ri, ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ intricately weaves together the psychological depth and storytelling, offering a captivating viewing experience reminiscent of the nuanced charm of ‘Doctor Slump.’

1. Playful Kiss (2010)

‘Playful Kiss’ beckons fans of ‘Doctor Slump’ with its irresistibly charming narrative and delightful character dynamics. This Korean romantic comedy, based on the manga ‘Itazura na Kiss,’ by Kaoru Tada, follows the endearing journey of Oh Ha-ni (Jung So-min) and the perfectionist Baek Seung-jo (Kim Hyun-joong). The series, written for television by Go Eun-nim, beautifully captures the evolution of their love story, filled with humor, heartwarming moments, and unexpected twists. With a captivating plot and a charismatic cast, including Lee Tae-sung and Lee Si-young, ‘Playful Kiss’ ensures an engaging viewing experience that resonates with the light-hearted essence cherished by ‘Doctor Slump’ enthusiasts.

Read More: Best Korean Movies and KDramas on Hulu