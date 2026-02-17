Does Lucy Come Back to Baird? Is Grace Van Patten Leaving Tell Me Lies?

Things spiral to the point of no return for Lucy in the third season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies.’ Since the first season, she has maintained the track record of making some very bad choices and then trying to live with the consequences. However, all her secrets and lies come back to bite her in the third season, and in the finale, everything blows up right in her face. It feels logical that things end the way they do for her, but it also makes one question if this is really the end for Lucy Albright. And without her, is there a future for ‘Tell Me Lies’? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lucy’s Return to Baird is Impossible After the Finale

In three seasons, everyone, including Lucy, tells all sorts of lies, but lying about sexual assault is where the line is drawn. When Stephen DeMarco thinks it’s bad, then one must know that they have really messed up. To make things worse, Stephen gets Lucy to record her confession on tape, and in the finale, Chekov’s gun fires and ruins Lucy’s life. While Stephen is not the one who releases it, the tape does the intended damage. Everyone hates Lucy, and her credibility is destroyed. However, that’s not even the worst part. For her lies, she is expelled from Baird, which means she also loses the chance to study abroad next semester. It is truly her rock bottom, and Diana assures her that things will only get better over time. Surely, she can’t do worse than this.

Because the expulsion happens for serious charges, it seems impossible that Lucy will return to Baird. She would be lucky to get admission in another college, but a return to Baird is not in the cards under any circumstances, even if Chris is eventually found to be guilty of the crimes he was accused of by Katie. All of that, however, is a concern for the future that Lucy doesn’t even know if she has anymore. She is so mentally and physically exhausted that perhaps the truth coming out would be a relief in some ways. At least, now, she wouldn’t have to carry this dark secret and worry about Stephen’s threat of revealing it to the world.

Considering everything that has happened to her in the past three seasons, leaving Baird seems like the best thing for her. It is also sad because this was also Stephen’s last semester, and with him gone, Lucy could finally have started to heal and not constantly worry about what he plans to do next to ruin her life. In any case, she is likely going to spend the next few months putting herself back together, getting therapy, which she desperately needs, and looking forward to a life without Stephen’s shadow and the hope of not repeating the mistakes that brought her here.

Tell Me Lies Season 4 Cannot Work Without Lucy

Since most of the story in ‘Tell Me Lies’ happens on the college campus during semesters, Lucy’s absence would make it difficult to keep the story going. Her departure, along with Stephen and Diana’s, means that most of the chaos has already left campus, and without that, there is nothing to sustain the drama that makes ‘Tell Me Lies’ the entertaining show that it is. Hence, it is impossible to believe that the show could return for another season without Grace Van Patten’s Lucy. Considering how things end in the Season 3 finale, one would not be remiss to assume that this is the end of the story. The episode wraps up the college timeline as well as the 2015 timeline where Bree and Evan get married.

Still, the show has neither been cancelled nor renewed, which means that the show’s creators are still pondering its future, which will most likely be confirmed soon. If they do decide to move forward with a fourth season, they will have to find a way to bring Lucy back into the friend circle by either paving the path for her return to Baird (which seems highly unlikely) or to do a time jump where the friends reunite after college. Since Lucy has proved herself capable of stirring enough trouble on her own, the fourth season could also solely focus on her. Whatever direction the next season takes, clearly, it cannot work without Lucy.

