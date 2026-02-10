Do Wrigley and Pippa Break Up in Tell Me Lies?

Every season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies‘ brings a tornado of complications and toxicity in the lives of its characters. The story primarily follows Lucy Albright and her on-and-off romance with Stephen DeMarco, as things get more entangled with each passing day. The third season increases space for the stories of Lucy’s friends, Bree and Pippa, with both of them getting caught up in love triangles that lay the foundation for more secrets and lies. In all of this, Wrigley seems to be the only one who is of a clearer mind than most, but with the penultimate episode of the season, even he starts to unravel, even as he tries to do right by the people he cares for. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wrigley’s Attempt to Break Up with Pippa Takes an Unexpected Turn

In one of the more surprising turns this season, we see a romance develop between Wrigley and Bree. As they get closer to each other, them being together makes a lot of sense, especially considering that the two of them are perhaps the least toxic people in their circle. It is also great to see Wrigley in a much clearer headspace compared to previous seasons. With everything that he has been through, he prefers not to stick around to see Stephen manipulate and toy with people, and he doesn’t hesitate to voice his concerns and disapprovals. Bree, too, recovers from her traumatic relationship with Oliver and moves on to better things, or at least, tries to. Meanwhile, Pippa and Diana’s secret romance soars, and Evan still obsesses over Bree.

While the others are busy with their own stuff, Wrigley and Bree go from being unlikely friends to people who are attracted to each other for all the right reasons. The problem is that by the time Bree realises she has feelings for Wrigley, she has already gotten back together Evan, who seems to have had his mind set on not losing her again. Wrigley, too, is in a relationship with Pippa, though he has felt her slipping away for a while, being entirely unaware of the fact that she is cheating on him with Diana. Ideally, Pippa should have broken up with him, at least soon as she started hooking up with Diana, but she feels obligated to be with him, because he is still grieving his brother and is in a sensitive place.

What Pippa doesn’t realise that Wrigley wouldn’t mind being just friends with her rather than feel like she is with him because she feels bad for him. It isn’t until he and Pippa confess their feelings for each other that he finally gets the courage to confront Pippa and break up with her. His decision catches her off guard, and while this is what she had wanted, she reacts rather unexpectedly to it. She is confused and a bit sad, and things get worse when Diana, too, puts a stop to their liasion, after realising that things are getting too serious between them. Had things went well with Diana, perhaps, Pippa would have accepted the break up and moved on. However, Diana’s rejection makes her feel even worse, which is what leads her back to Wrigley.

Wrigley and Pippa Will Break Up for Good, Eventually

Getting rejected by two people on the same day messes up Pippa so bad that she circles back to Wrigley. She calls him crying, telling him she needs him. At that moment, Wrigley is at Bree’s exhibition and he has already told her about the breakup. Even though he didn’t expect her to break up with Evan, he is a bit disappointed by her reaction. So, when Pippa calls, he decides to go back to her. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t have feelings for Bree, but it shows that his friendship with Pippa is still important to him. Where things get really messy is when Pippa asks her to have sex with him to make her feel better, and he agrees to it. It feels like him reverting to the way he was in the previous seasons, where he gave in to what others wanted rather than doing what he wanted or what was right.

In any case, Pippa and Wrigley have sex, and it might mean that they are back together. Or, they could have a proper conversation and might decide to call it quits and stay friends, accepting that they are better that way. From the future events, we know that they will eventually split up amicably, and Pippa will be with Diana. But for now, things are rather complicated between them. What makes it worse is that Bree finds out Wrigley slept with Pippa, which makes her feel worse, especially after how things went between her and her mother, thanks to Evan, who is taking lessons from Oliver on how to manipulate Bree. The revelation that Wrigley is back with Pippa, or the perception of it, will push her further into Evan’s arms, creating more heartbreak in the process.

Read More: Who is Tegan? Who Plays Her in Tell Me Lies?