Who is Tegan? Who Plays Her in Tell Me Lies?

In Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies,’ a complex game of lies, deceit and manipulation is played by Stephen DeMarco on the people around him, especially his friends and love interests. His prime target is Lucy Albright, with whom he indulges in an on-and-off relationship, which makes people question why Lucy keeps going back to him. In her defense, his true nature didn’t come to light until much later. Initially, he was all charm and allure, and Lucy was not the only one who fell for it. In the third season, a new target emerges for Stephen in the form of a girl named Tegan. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bianca Nugara Plays Stephen’s New Target in Tell Me Lies

Bianca Nugara plays the role of Tegan in the third season of ‘Tell Me Lies.’ Hailing from Sri Lanka, the actress is making her mark with her performances in various movies and TV shows. She is best known for playing Maria in ‘Heated Rivalry,’ while also appearing in ‘Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,’ ‘Bite of a Mango,’ and ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’ ‘Tell Me Lies’ puts her in the spotlight with her portrayal of Tegan, whom Stephen starts circling after he realises he doesn’t have as much control over his exes, especially Diana, as he thought. He finds Tegan in the library while struggling with the copier machine.

They meet again at the pool party, where Stephen seeks her out again and sprays water on her. When she tries to brush him off, he asks her and her friend to join him and Evan for a game, promising to give them $200 if they win. This does the job, and Tegan and her friend are intrigued enough. While Stephen manages to warm her up to him, his true intentions regarding her still remain unknown. One of the reasons may be to make Lucy and Diana jealous, but a more important reason could be that he is simply bored. By now, we know that Stephen thrives in chaos. When there is no drama around him, he finds a way to stir some on his own, and then sits back and watches the whole thing play out.

There is a good chance that with Lucy and Diana out of the picture, or at least not in his immediate concern, he needs something to entertain himself. Diana has made it clear that she will not be manipulated by him anymore and will go as far as not to go to Yale if that’s what it takes to stay away from him. Meanwhile, his machinations with Lucy are already in the works, which is why he sets his eyes on Tegan, who isn’t yet aware of his true nature, but may be fortunate enough to see it soon and get away from him as soon as possible.

