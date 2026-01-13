Who is Amanda? Who Plays Her in Tell Me Lies?

The third season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies‘ returns to Baird College, picking up the drama from the shocking finale of Season 2. Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco are back together, again. While Lucy thinks that it will be different this time, it seems fruitless to expect anything else from Stephen. However, they are not the only ones to have experienced a toxic relationship. The previous season saw a turn in Bree’s storyline when she fell in love with Oliver, a teacher at Baird. As expected, things didn’t turn out well for her, and in this season, another girl, named Amanda, seems to be on the same track as Bree. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Amanda’s Storyline Mirrors Bree’s Story from Season 2

In the second season, Bree’s secret relationship with Oliver takes a turn when she discovers the true nature of the arrangement between him and his wife, Marianne. She realises that she is not the first girl to have fallen into his trap, and she won’t be the last either. She is proven right on the first day of her return to college when she notices a young girl, named Amanda, coming out of Oliver’s office. Bree becomes convinced that Amanda is Oliver’s next fling and decides to get close to her. While hanging out at a local bar with her friends, Bree notices Amanda alone. She finds the girl in the restroom and invites her to join her group.

A conversation with Amanda reveals that she is a freshman. She appears to be conscious of her weight, particularly due to the tension in her relationship with her boyfriend. Bree is relieved to discover that Amanda has been with her boyfriend since high school, and the long distance has stirred problems between them. While she is glad to discover she was wrong, she has now befriended Amanda. So, when the freshman calls her to meet for coffee a few days later, she is forced to oblige. This is when the true scale of Amanda’s troubles comes to light.

First, she reveals that she has broken up with her boyfriend. It wasn’t just because of the issues with long distance, but because she cheated on him with someone else. What’s worse is that the man she cheated with is much older and also married. If that wasn’t enough to convince Bree that Amanda is talking about Oliver, Amanda mentions going to the Christmas party thrown by the man’s wife, where he started flirting with her. And now, they see each other all the time. It turns out that Bree had been right all along, and now, she must help Amanda, who risks falling down the same rabbit hole of heartbreak and despair that she experienced last semester.

Iris Apatow Brings Out Amanda’s Vulnerability in Tell Me Lies

Iris Apatow plays the role of Amanda in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3. She is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann and made her first foray into acting at the age of five in ‘Knocked Up.’ A few years later, she also worked alongside her mother and sister, Maude, in ‘This is 40.’ After graduating from Crossroads School, she pursued a degree in film at the University of Southern California. She has also appeared in Netflix’s 2022 film, ‘The Bubble,’ and TV shows like ‘Love’ and ‘Unstable.’ After appearing in mostly comedies, she shifted towards the romantic comedy genre and appeared in ‘Young Werther,’ based on Goethe’s 1774 novel.

With ‘Tell Me Lies,’ she continues to expand her horizons, particularly with the dark and toxic turn that her character’s journey takes in the show. She has several exciting projects lined up in the near future, including her turn as Effie Trinket’s sister, Proserpina, in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ She is also set to star alongside Uma Thurman and Lana Condor in ‘Ballerina Overdrive.’ Apart from acting, Apatow is also interested in directing, following in the footsteps of her father and her sister, who made her directorial debut in 2025 with the comedy drama, ‘Poetic License.’ Citing the example of Lena Dunham in ‘Girls,’ Apatow has also expressed an interest in writing the parts that she’d like to play.

