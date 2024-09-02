Tell Me Lies: Is Baird College a Real College?

Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ follows the tumultuous relationship of Lucy and Stephen, marred by lies and toxicity that affect not just them but also those around them. Over eight years, the couple remains on and off, unable to completely let go of each other while also questioning the nature of their relationship, and it all begins at college. When Lucy arrives at Baird College, she is looking to do something different with her life, and this is where Stephen comes along. He makes her feel the passion she thought was lost from her life, and the four years she spends in college have a profound impact on what happens next. The college remains an important location in the story, and the show has employed a real college for filming purposes.

The Fictional Baird College is Filmed at a Real College in Georgia

‘Tell Me Lies’ tells a fictional tale of made-up characters, and the show uses an equally made-up location to set the story. Baird College in the Hulu series is entirely fictional. It was first concocted by Carola Lovering, the author of the book on which the TV show is based. In the novel, Baird is in Southern California, but the show brings it to upstate New York. There was a real college named Baird in Clinton, Missouri, but it has been shut down for a very long time and has no connection whatsoever to the college in the show.

Because the college remains such an important part of the story, the filmmakers turned towards a real college that ticked off all the boxes. The shooting for ‘Tell Me Lies’ took place in Agnes Scott College at 141 East, College Avenue in Decatur, Georgia. The city of Decatur serves as the primary filming location for the show, with several other locales appearing in different scenes. However, Agnes College remains the primary location.

Considered “one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation,” Agnes Scott College has been operational since 1889 and has established an impressive legacy for itself. While known for being a private women’s college, it also has coed graduate programs. The college is a recipient of several awards and high rankings. It has received awards from the Georgia Trust, the Southface Energy Institute, and the STARS Gold award from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, to name a few. It has been ranked “No. 1 Most Innovative National Liberal Arts College” and named a “Best Value College,” among other things. The show carries over this impressive reputation of Agnes Scott and uses its aura to make the fictional Baird College look like it is one of the top colleges in the country.

Read More: Tell Me Lies: Is the TV Show Based on Real Life?